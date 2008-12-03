Xbox Japan's January Software Deals

Xbox Japan has just released a list of its latest additions to the budget priced Platinum Line. Unfortunately for those in Japan looking for some before Christmas deals, these games will not go on sale until after the holidays. Title, pricing and release info to follow:

Eternal Sonata ¥3,800 ($63) January 8, 2009

Armored Core for Answer ¥2,940 ($49) January 8, 2009

Kingdom Under Fire ¥2,940 ($32) January 8, 2009

Virtua Fighter 5 Live Arena ¥2,940 ($49) January 15, 2009

More info (in Japanese) in the link below.

お買い求めやすい価格の｢Xbox 360® プラチナコレクション｣2009 年 1 月、新たに 『トラスティベル ～ショパンの夢～』が登場 [Xbox Japan]