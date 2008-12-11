Xbox Live Christmas Crash Won't Happen Again

With Microsoft sporting a cheaper console and the need to upgrade all new Xbox 360s to the New Xbox Experience come Christmas morning, it seems that a repeat of last year's Live crash is imminent.

Not so, says Aaron Greenberg, group product manager for Xbox 360.

"We've built a lot of infrastructure, a lot of behind the curtain no one sees," he said. "This is something that Microsoft is good at.

"We are well prepared for the type of growth we expect this holiday."

And if things do go sideways, Greenberg promises that Microsoft will be prepared.

"We will have people standing by, more people on hand than we've ever had before," he said. "Knock on wood we will hopefully not have any issues."