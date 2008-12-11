The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Xbox Live Christmas Crash Won't Happen Again

With Microsoft sporting a cheaper console and the need to upgrade all new Xbox 360s to the New Xbox Experience come Christmas morning, it seems that a repeat of last year's Live crash is imminent.

Not so, says Aaron Greenberg, group product manager for Xbox 360.

"We've built a lot of infrastructure, a lot of behind the curtain no one sees," he said. "This is something that Microsoft is good at.

"We are well prepared for the type of growth we expect this holiday."

And if things do go sideways, Greenberg promises that Microsoft will be prepared.

"We will have people standing by, more people on hand than we've ever had before," he said. "Knock on wood we will hopefully not have any issues."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles