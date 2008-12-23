XNA User Creates Ultimate 360 Fireplace

Now owners of Xbox 360 consoles with temperature control issues can finally put that extra heat to practical use with the innovative Xbox Live Community game, Fireplace.

How should I explain this? Fireplace is a fireplace. It turns your television into a simulated fireplace, just like TV stations all over the country used to do back in the old days on Christmas morning. Some still do, from what I hear, but certain Xbox 360 consoles go the extra mile by adding heat to the equation, making this perhaps the most realistic fireplace sim ever to grace a gaming console.

Fireplace, created by Xbox Live Member SniperED007, is now available for download in North America, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK, for 400 Microsoft points. Is it worth it? Check out the video below and make that determination for yourself.

Video: XBox 360 Fireplace

Fireplace [XNA Creators Club Online via Major Nelson]