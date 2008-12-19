Yahtzee Damages Games, With Friends, In Front of a Camera

I have been an on-again and off-again fan of Yahtzee's cutting comedic game reviews since they first hit scene.

It's clear that he's got the timing and the comedy chops to make things work, but Zero Punctuation hasn't been a must watch for me now for months.

So I was happy to see that he's exploring new avenues for his take on video games. The latest avenue comes in the form of a television show on games and includes two new faces, Yug and Matt. Both of them, it seems, delightfully Australian.

I love the concept: Live Action Yahtzee, but this initial go seems to struggle a bit. Still, there are some genuinely funny moments and the intro is just astounding.

The show is currently looking for ad money or some network support to swoop in and gobble them up. I'd just say keep at it and hone those rough spots. Too bad the economy is in such a hole right now.

Game Damage