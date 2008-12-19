The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Yahtzee Damages Games, With Friends, In Front of a Camera

I have been an on-again and off-again fan of Yahtzee's cutting comedic game reviews since they first hit scene.

It's clear that he's got the timing and the comedy chops to make things work, but Zero Punctuation hasn't been a must watch for me now for months.

So I was happy to see that he's exploring new avenues for his take on video games. The latest avenue comes in the form of a television show on games and includes two new faces, Yug and Matt. Both of them, it seems, delightfully Australian.

I love the concept: Live Action Yahtzee, but this initial go seems to struggle a bit. Still, there are some genuinely funny moments and the intro is just astounding.

The show is currently looking for ad money or some network support to swoop in and gobble them up. I'd just say keep at it and hone those rough spots. Too bad the economy is in such a hole right now.

Game Damage

Comments

  • mottey @mottey

    I would have prefered some cheesy machinima instead of a cheap camera pointed at a couch...

    Play your strengths - you're gamers who know what you're talking about, not high budget film stars.

    Props for giving it a shot though...

    0
  • schwolop @Tom

    Yeah I agree, the reviews and the like were well written, but the presentation shows the ammateurish nature. Just stuff like Yahtzee reading the news and the camera having nothing better to do than reaction shots of Yug laughing made me cringe. Real news networks don't focus on the support reader while the anchor is talking for a good reason...

    The intro kicked arse though!

    0
  • Adam Guest

    Its a pilot guys, remember that ;)
    The production footage should look far nicer.

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    I stayed up way too late last night watching this, it was pretty funny. Rough edges sure, but it kind of reminds me of Top Gear Australia- it'll improve with time as they get used to the format. I hope there's more!

    0
  • jakethemus Guest

    You're right about the reaction shots but still, that was entertaining. They should hand over the reigns to good game immediately.

    0
  • Ben Guest

    Honestly the show needs less Yahtzee, Yug is awesome and probbably the most charismatic presenter out of the 3 and Matt is one of the better writers. Yahtzee just kind of hogs all the attention from two people I'd much rather watch.

    0
  • BigBob85 Guest

    Is it just me, or is this the most AU comments I've seen in the one place?

    I like the idea of that machinima thing though.. Maybe they could give it a go.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles