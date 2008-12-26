Yamauchi 'Hasn't Given A Lot Of Thought To GT5', Won't be Out Until At Least 2010

Time for another instalment of Gran Turismo heartbreak dojo! Today, we feature statements from series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. Statements that will crush the spirit of all but the most optimistic of Gran Turismo fanatics.

Speaking in an interview with Import Tuner magazine, the Polyphony boss has responded to questions about the game's release schedule with:

To be honest, I haven't given a lot of thought to GT 5, so I don't have an answer. And it's too early to talk about GT 5 because we still have updates coming out for Prologue.

That from the studio boss, it appears SCEE's James Armstrong was talking out of his arse when he said Sony were banking on a Christmas '09 release.

Especially when you consider Yamauchi's own bleak prediction on the game's release:

It won't be this year and nothing's scheduled for next. It may be out in 2010, but like I said, we haven't really discussed it yet.

Oh dear.

UPDATE - While there's no date on the source interview with Import Tuner, it's clear from the line of questioning that it's a few months old. Make of that what you will.