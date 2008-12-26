The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Yamauchi 'Hasn't Given A Lot Of Thought To GT5', Won't be Out Until At Least 2010

Time for another instalment of Gran Turismo heartbreak dojo! Today, we feature statements from series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. Statements that will crush the spirit of all but the most optimistic of Gran Turismo fanatics.

Speaking in an interview with Import Tuner magazine, the Polyphony boss has responded to questions about the game's release schedule with:

To be honest, I haven't given a lot of thought to GT 5, so I don't have an answer. And it's too early to talk about GT 5 because we still have updates coming out for Prologue.

That from the studio boss, it appears SCEE's James Armstrong was talking out of his arse when he said Sony were banking on a Christmas '09 release.

Especially when you consider Yamauchi's own bleak prediction on the game's release:

It won't be this year and nothing's scheduled for next. It may be out in 2010, but like I said, we haven't really discussed it yet.

Oh dear.

Gran Turismo 5 Kazunori Yamauchi - Madgame - Dialogue [Import Tuner, via Evil Avatar]

UPDATE - While there's no date on the source interview with Import Tuner, it's clear from the line of questioning that it's a few months old. Make of that what you will.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles