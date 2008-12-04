Yeah, Brutal Legend News Is Coming This Month

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

What we did know: Jack Black is in Brutal Legend.

What we now know: creator Tim Schafer is hyping that there'll be "some sort of news this month" regarding the up-in-the-air heavy metal love-in. OK, that's not quite what he said.

What he said is better. See, the Double Fine website has a THREAT LEVEL system in place regarding the game. And Schafer just kicked it up to HAUNTED SANDALWOOD:

Dang, just when I thought it was safe to waste some time, HAUNTED SANDALWOOD sneaks up from behind and goes "Boo!" in a vaguely-brown sort of way.

Frightening! But I can't help it. My bunions are telling me there will be some sort of news this month and I have to listen. (You try to go back to sleep when your bunions are whispering in that creepy voice. It's not easy.)

What's that? How could we skip Charred Topaz and Metallic Chartreuse? You got whiplash? You're not comfortable moving this fast? Well, it's not called the "News Comfort Level," is it?

And you thought all the good gaming news was out of the way for the year.

News Threat Level Update: HAUNTED SANDALWOOD!! [Double Fine, via Offworld]

