You Want Shardtooth Meat With That? WoW: The Restaurant

A World Of Warcraft themed restaurant has just opened its gaping maw in central Beijing, serving WoW inspired food under Azeroth-themed murals.
The food remains a mystery - if any readers want to translate the menu please do - but there do seem to be PCs there so we suspect a slight LAN party ambience. Maybe not the ideal venue for that anniversary dinner you promised your significant other.
There is a video clip from CCTV news, but that is currently being pounded by thousands of curious WoW fans - in the meantime you can see some pics via Dianping Reviews.
