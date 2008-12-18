Your Favourite Moments From 2008: #2

Another entry in your favourite gaming moment series, this time from the enigmatic and elusive (and also highly drinkable) "T". S/he has been playing LittleBigPlanet with friends.

If you want to your favourite gaming moment of the year immortalised on a videogames blog, send it this way. Take it away "T":

I normally game on my own, but last month my friends from high school (we had not seen each other in almost a year and had, more or less, lost touch) invited me over to play videogames and eat pizza and biscuits. We played LittleBigPlanet.

Even though I own the game and have played it by myself many times before, being able to share it with other people over baked treats really enhanced the experience. There was one particular moment when we were really sucking at the game - dying every few minutes, getting burnt, falling onto spikes - and, rather than get frustrated and yell at the screen (which we would have most certainly done if we were gaming on our own), we just couldn't stop laughing. Here we were, a bunch of (somewhat) sensible science/law/arts students who had drifted quite far apart since our high school days, rolling around on the ground laughing at ourselves, at each other, and at the demented-looking sacks that we had dressed like our favourite political tyrants.

It was just amazing how good company turned one of the most frustration-inducing LBP levels into the most fun I've had in a while. So...I guess, in a nutshell, my best gaming moment in 2008 was being burned and spiked to death. With my friends, of course.