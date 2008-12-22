Your Favourite Moments From 2008: #4

Thanks to everyone who's been writing in with their personal highlights of the year. Please, don't stop. Now, let's throw it over to "Aaron Mitchell" and his sudden realisation of the responsibility of fatherhood...

Thanks Aaron!

There were thousands of best moments for me from 2008, everything from meeting my first Deathclaw in the Capital Wasteland, to riding a Brumak and executing the man who killed my brother in shadow of the statue of liber... uh, happiness.

But my best gaming moment of the year actually only happened last night. I'm sure everyone will put this but I hadn't gotten very far in Fable 2 before Fallout 3 and Gears 2 drained my time like a vampire with an iron deficiency. But just last night I got married and bought a little place in Oakenvale. Immediately after which I found myself trapped in the Spire.

The first thing I did when I got back was run to see my wife who introduced me to a little pig tailed girl named Rhona. I've played games where I've had kids before but for some reason Fable 2's family system impacted me far more than any game has before. Especially when I turned to leave and continue my quest only to hear a squeaky voice ask, "You're not going away again are you daddy?". My throat became suddenly lumpy.

Lionhead, I salute you.