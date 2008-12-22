The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Your Favourite Moments From 2008: #4

Dad.jpg

Thanks to everyone who's been writing in with their personal highlights of the year. Please, don't stop. Now, let's throw it over to "Aaron Mitchell" and his sudden realisation of the responsibility of fatherhood...

Thanks Aaron!

There were thousands of best moments for me from 2008, everything from meeting my first Deathclaw in the Capital Wasteland, to riding a Brumak and executing the man who killed my brother in shadow of the statue of liber... uh, happiness.

But my best gaming moment of the year actually only happened last night. I'm sure everyone will put this but I hadn't gotten very far in Fable 2 before Fallout 3 and Gears 2 drained my time like a vampire with an iron deficiency. But just last night I got married and bought a little place in Oakenvale. Immediately after which I found myself trapped in the Spire.

The first thing I did when I got back was run to see my wife who introduced me to a little pig tailed girl named Rhona. I've played games where I've had kids before but for some reason Fable 2's family system impacted me far more than any game has before. Especially when I turned to leave and continue my quest only to hear a squeaky voice ask, "You're not going away again are you daddy?". My throat became suddenly lumpy.

Lionhead, I salute you.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles