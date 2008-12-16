Your Handy Guide To Controller Evolution

Some lovely charts here, courtesy of a Mr. Damien Lopez. Two show the "evolution" of the control pad. The other? The "evolution" of the portable gaming console.

An increase in complexity doesn't necessarily mean it's an evolution, of course, but a "Increase in complexity" chart wouldn't have the same ring about it now, would it?

Still...great to see it all laid out like this, no? Especially since he went to the trouble of including the Super Scope and the Dreamcast fishing rod.

