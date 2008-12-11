Your Next Xbox Originals Are...

Microsoft is warming up two additional Xbox Originals for December, both of which may be filed under "good if noticeably flawed." Sega Soccer Slam and Raze's Hell will both hit Xbox Live Marketplace next week.

Sega Soccer Slam was originally released in 2002 for the Xbox, a zany, arcadey soccer game from Black Box, then known for the NHL 2K work. This one's just for North America only, the home of soccer!

Raze's Hell puts you in the shoes... err, bare feet of anti-hero Raze, who must destroy all cute things, gruesomely, in this hard as hell, action shoot 'n' slash. Both Xbox Originals will set you back the standard 1500 Microsoft Points when they land Monday.