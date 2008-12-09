Yum Yum, It's A Katamari Damacy Bento Box

Ah, bento boxes. Combining food and art for Japanese schoolkids since...well, since forever. Mini-Bash has been on the receiving end of some sweet, sweet bento box action previously, but oh, what is this?
It's a Katamari Damacy bento box. With rolled-up folks and fish and baby corn and smiley Prince of the Cosmos and everything. Best part? That ball of rice and crap surrounds a mound of curry.
bento#14 Katamari Damacy [Bento Factory, via Neatorama]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink