Yum Yum, It's A Katamari Damacy Bento Box

Ah, bento boxes. Combining food and art for Japanese schoolkids since...well, since forever. Mini-Bash has been on the receiving end of some sweet, sweet bento box action previously, but oh, what is this?

It's a Katamari Damacy bento box. With rolled-up folks and fish and baby corn and smiley Prince of the Cosmos and everything. Best part? That ball of rice and crap surrounds a mound of curry.

bento#14 Katamari Damacy [Bento Factory, via Neatorama]

