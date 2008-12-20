Yup, LittleBigPlanet Makes Metal Gear Solid Adorable

If there's one thing LittleBigPlanet does right above all others, it's be heart-wrenchingly cute. Didn't think adding characters from a dark, gritty game about war and talking would make it cuter.
Gee it would be great to get to play this. Lets just hope that whatever 1.07 has done to my PS3 and LBP game files will be fixed very soon with another patch. The game refuses to load for me anymore. I've deleted the game data utility and redownloaded the patches and reinstalled the game data - and it still wont load. Kicks me back to the XMB everything. Please fix it MM