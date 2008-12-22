The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Zero Wing: Be My Sexy Dead Wife


You watch The IT Crowd? You really should. For a show about nerds, they rarely touch on gaming, but the show's DVD menus more than make up for that oversight.

I got around to picking up the season two DVD last week, and was greeted by these glorious menu screens, an even more perfect follow-up to season one's Head over Heels tribute. This is unnecessarily long (all in the name of thoroughness, we guess), so those short on patience should skip at 1:30 intervals. Those really short on patience, skip straight to 7:49.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles