Zero Wing: Be My Sexy Dead Wife

You watch The IT Crowd? You really should. For a show about nerds, they rarely touch on gaming, but the show's DVD menus more than make up for that oversight.
I got around to picking up the season two DVD last week, and was greeted by these glorious menu screens, an even more perfect follow-up to season one's Head over Heels tribute. This is unnecessarily long (all in the name of thoroughness, we guess), so those short on patience should skip at 1:30 intervals. Those really short on patience, skip straight to 7:49.
