9 Games Worth Smashing Out Over Christmas

The holidays are the best time for knocking out some video games, and this year has been quietly one of the best. There's been some solid AAA games, cracking indies and just a good variety of experiences throughout. So if you're looking for something fresh over the period, or just want to grab something for a weekend or two, here's nine games worth picking up for the Christmas break.

Bright Memory

Imagine a cross between Bulletstorm's sci-fi setting and Devil May Cry's combo mechanics, and you've basically got Bright Memory. There's a plot about preventing a corporation from digging up the secrets of ancient creatures to revive an ancient civilisation, but you can honestly ignore all of that. The main objective: shoot a lot of stuff, slice a lot of stuff, do it quickly, and do it with style.

The game's been localised into English, but you can get the gist of the gameplay below. It's also been ported to mobiles in the last month or so, but something like this is always best played on PC, I reckon.

You can grab Bright Memory on Steam for $6.67.

Escape From Tarkov

Enjoy battle royales but want something more akin to the hardcore days of Call of Duty 4, or you love PUBG but want something a little grittier and more thoughtful, Escape from Tarkov has come a long way. The game's currently available in beta for 30 percent off direct through the Escape from Tarkov website.

Gujian 3

Want to see what a huge single-player RPG looks like? That's Gujian 3, the creation of one developer from China. It's an action RPG that focuses on fluid combat with massive, Final Fantasy-esque boss fights. It's gorgeous and pretty well optimised, and is definitely best seen in motion (especially since the plot won't make a whole lot of sense translated into English).

You can grab Gujian 3 on Steam for $28.78.

Devil May Cry 5

DmC 5 was a solid return for the series, although some of the characters are a ton more fun to play than others. But it's hard not to get a kick out of the game's ongoing fights, and for $22.42 from Green Man Gaming you're doing well. As Tim from the US put it, DmC 5 is the best kind of trash. Spectacular trash, even.

Two Point Hospital

It's a modern Theme Hospital, which you can now buy for just over $17 over at Fanatical. I shouldn't need to say anything more than that. If you do need convincing then enjoy this review of the game, a game about simulating hospital management, from an actual NSW hospital manager.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Still a remarkable time, even if it's not the best Souls game in some eyes. It's available for $39 on Xbox One through Amazon, and if you've got an Xbox One X it's definitely a great way to play it (although the PC port this time around was much better than previous Souls games).

Katana Zero

Katana Zero was a banger of a cyberpunk samurai side-scroller, so the extra spotlight from being banned was a nice cherry on top.

It's available for just under $14 on GOG, the best price across all stores right now.

Wanderlust: Travel Stories

One of my favourite surprises of the year, hands down. If you're the kind of gamer that enjoys interactive stories, or living vicariously through the experiences of others, then this interactive narrative from some former CD Projekt Red developers is charming, vibrant, relaxing, and has a nice mix of animated visuals and music to go with it.

If you want to grab the game on PC, the cheapest offering is through for $14.49 through GOG. It's cheaper on mobiles, however, and a perfect fit for a long commute or long haul flight.

Afterparty

You're at a high school party, but not for long ... because you're dead, stuck in Hell, and you have to binge drink your way out of the situation. Made by the same devs as Oxenfree, Afterparty is a great game you can knock out in an afternoon.

If you've got some time off or leave around Christmas, are you planning on playing any games? What ones have you got lined up, and what would you recommend to others?