Age Of Empires 3 Is Getting Remastered As Well

How Age of Empires 4 is going to work in the current climate is all sorts of fascinating. But just as important, and demanded by fans, is a bit of love for Age of Empires 3. Which it's getting.

Microsoft this morning published a behind the scenes video into Age of Empires 4, which had a few new shots of in-game scenery and things in motion, although nothing that you'd really call "gameplay" at this stage. But at the top of the video, a voiceover and graphic confirmed that Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is in the works, which is nice for fans:

So that's nice. It's not Age of Mythology, which fans have been screaming for even more, although the current "HD" version isn't too bad. If you want to see more of how that's coming along, and by more I mean a couple of seconds more, then you get a glimpse of that below.

Of course, there's still the unanswered question of how developers can make RTS truly popular again in this day and age. I'm deathly curious to see how AOE 4 answers that question, if at all.