Amazon's Best Black Friday 2019 Gaming And Hardware Deals [Updated!]

Image: Kotaku

Amazon's Black Friday sales have already kicked off with some early bird deals on a range of games, but there's much more to come later in the week. Currently, there's some great savings to be had on games like Borderlands 3, God of War and Wolfenstein, and while we wait for the rest of the deals to go live, Amazon's teased everything that's to come.

You can check out some of the deals on Amazon here, although more deals will be live starting 12:00am AEDT on Friday, November 29. We'll update this post as they arrive.

Update (29/11): It's Black Friday time. Here's the headliners, including PlayStation classics for just under $14, a super cheap Xbox One S and some solid peripherals for bugger all. You can find all the Black Friday deals here, and all the video game bargains via this link, but here's a selection:

For now, here's what you can nab:

Borderlands 3 (PS4/XBO): $53

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4): $18

God of War (PS4): $17

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4): $30.07

Persona 5 (PS4): $16.41

Assassin's Creed: Origins (PS4/XBO): $19

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (PS4): $10

Call of Duty: WWII: $26.15

The Division 2 (PS4/XBO): $19

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (PS4): $44

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4/XBO): $24

WWE 2K20 (PS4/XBO): $49

Red Dead Redemption II (PS4/XBO): $43

Battlefield 5 (PS4): $26.34

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4): $20

As for the rest of the Black Friday deals, Amazon is currently teasing:

"Epic" savings across PS4 consoles and games

25% off select laptops including Lenovo, ASUS and Acer

Discounts on Corsair and Razer products

Elgato's gaming range will also be on sale via Amazon, available only on November 29. These include the following products:

Stream Deck: $165 (reduced from $229)

Green Screen MT: $149 (reduced from $249)

Key Light: $249 (reduced from $349)

HD60S: $195 (reduced from $269)

4k60 PRO MK.2: $329 (reduced from $399)

Cam Link 4k: $159 (reduced from $199)

Stay tuned for more deals as they go live on Amazon, and check out the rest of our Black Friday deals round-ups here:

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.