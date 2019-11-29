Amazon's Best Black Friday 2019 Gaming And Hardware Deals [Updated!]

Amazon's Black Friday sales have already kicked off with some early bird deals on a range of games, but there's much more to come later in the week. Currently, there's some great savings to be had on games like Borderlands 3, God of War and Wolfenstein, and while we wait for the rest of the deals to go live, Amazon's teased everything that's to come.
You can check out some of the deals on Amazon here, although more deals will be live starting 12:00am AEDT on Friday, November 29. We'll update this post as they arrive.
Update (29/11): It's Black Friday time. Here's the headliners, including PlayStation classics for just under $14, a super cheap Xbox One S and some solid peripherals for bugger all. You can find all the Black Friday deals here, and all the video game bargains via this link, but here's a selection:
- Corsair HS50 Gaming Headset: $55
- New Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Cons: $349
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Cherry MX Brown Mechanical Keyboard: $151.70
- Corsair M55 RGB Pro Mouse: $39
- Xbox One S All Digital Edition w/Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horzion 3: $198
- Xbox One X 1TB w/Division 2: $428
- Breath of the Wild: $58
- DualShock 4 Controllers (13 Colours): $44
- 30 Percent off all Plantronics RIG Headsets
- Smash Bros Ultimate: $57.80
- God of War: $13.60
- The Last of Us Remastered: $13.60
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $13.60
- Uncharted The Lost Legacy: $13.60
- GT Sport: $13.60
- 25 percent off PlayStation Exclusives
- Switch Pro Controller: $66.49
- Cooler Master MH751 2.0 Gaming Headset: $89
- PS4 Pro 1TB White: $349
- Corsair K63 Wireless Keyboard: $125.30
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600P: $98
- Just Cause 4 (XBO): $18
- PS4 1TB Slim + Death Stranding: $329
- Sony WH-XB700 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones: $133.99
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: $349
- Audioengine: 20 percent off entire range (Black Friday only)
- Blue Yeti Silver: $149 (Black Friday only)
- 20% percent off Creative Sound Blaster cards, speakers, internal and portable sound cards (available through PC Case Gear, Computer Alliance, Mwave and Centercom, although availability of SKUs will vary)
For now, here's what you can nab:
- Borderlands 3 (PS4/XBO): $53
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4): $18
- God of War (PS4): $17
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4): $30.07
- Persona 5 (PS4): $16.41
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (PS4/XBO): $19
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (PS4): $10
- Call of Duty: WWII: $26.15
- The Division 2 (PS4/XBO): $19
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (PS4): $44
- Far Cry New Dawn (PS4/XBO): $24
- WWE 2K20 (PS4/XBO): $49
- Red Dead Redemption II (PS4/XBO): $43
- Battlefield 5 (PS4): $26.34
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4): $20
As for the rest of the Black Friday deals, Amazon is currently teasing:
- "Epic" savings across PS4 consoles and games
- 25% off select laptops including Lenovo, ASUS and Acer
- Discounts on Corsair and Razer products
Elgato's gaming range will also be on sale via Amazon, available only on November 29. These include the following products:
- Stream Deck: $165 (reduced from $229)
- Green Screen MT: $149 (reduced from $249)
- Key Light: $249 (reduced from $349)
- HD60S: $195 (reduced from $269)
- 4k60 PRO MK.2: $329 (reduced from $399)
- Cam Link 4k: $159 (reduced from $199)
Stay tuned for more deals as they go live on Amazon, and check out the rest of our Black Friday deals round-ups here:
Wolfenstein 2 on XBO is also 29.59 on Amazon.