Aussie Broadband's Cyber Monday 2019 Deal Is Killer

Competition is great, especially when it forces companies to drop prices even further.

Perhaps encouraged by the fact that Superloop were offering a more competitive discount on their NBN 100 / 40 plan, Aussie Broadband have driven their prices down a little bit harder just for today.

Along with the $20 monthly discount for six months that's been running since Friday, Aussie Broadband has added an bonus deal with their NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans. The first 200 people who sign up from 1500 AEDT with the CYBER20 checkout code will get $30 credit on their bill, as well as $20 off their plan for the first six months. (For an unlimited 100/40 plan, that's $79.95 a month instead of $99.95.)

When the 200 spots run out, you'll still get $20 off for the first six months — but you won't get the extra credit. That deal will hang around until midnight tonight. The credit means you'll save more money with Aussie Broadband's NBN 100/40 deal, if you can get it. Note that this is only available to new customers: if you're an existing Aussie BB subscriber, you can't take advantage of the deal.

For a full comparison, here's all the NBN 100 plans available (note that this includes some of the new NBN 100/20 plans).

If you're just after the cheapest NBN 100/40 plan, Superloop's offering is still well worth checking out. Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are two of the best local ISPs in the NBN game right now, however, and going with either one will net you a good deal.

Comments

  • phatbeat @phatbeat

    Unless you are a current customer, they will not give you the deal!

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      (but if you threaten to leave...)

      0
      • phatbeat @phatbeat

        Tried that, the service rep wasn't having a bar of it. Oh well i guess i'm outta there!

        0
        • targeting compoita @poita

          Isn't Aussie month to month anyway? Couldn't you still take advantage of the deal?

          0
    • lord_of_worms @lord_of_worms

      you might have got a dud rep - I had no issues changing up to this plan, spoke with a bloke named James or Jamie.. try again mate, best of luck

      0
  • Camm @camm

    They didn't actually beat Superloop's offer btw.

    100/40 with SL is $77.95 vs $79 with ABB
    50/20 with SL is $57.95 vs $59 with ABB

    1
    • yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet @wired_z

      This - I changed to superloop on Friday from ABB
      Nothing against ABB, great service, but they didn't want to just make the same deal
      so I just changed.

      Up and active with superloop in 15 minutes. mind you ABB still says I owe them $79 when I've only been active with them for 1 billable week

      1
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    Competition is great, especially when it forces companies to drop prices even further.No, no, no. You've got it all wrong. That's classic Rookie thinking. What you gotta do is lock everyone who uses your store into exclusive timed contracts so there's no competition at all and you can be sure to get the lion's share of sales during the critical sales period of a product's lifetime before you let others sell the product. You also don't have to worry about silly little things like consumers because where else are they going to go?

    It's what we in the biz call an Epic win. /s

    0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    Alas, TPG doesn’t have a deal on so full price is paid.

    0
  • Gorurk Guest

    What I find interesting is that in an "article" that is obviously sponsored content isn't labelled as such...

    I thought kotaku was supposed to be clear on this after the last few years... Or is just ign 3.0...

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      It's not sponsored content because it's not sponsored content: anything that is sponsored gets clearly marked as such, and always has been.

      0

