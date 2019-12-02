Aussie Broadband's Cyber Monday 2019 Deal Is Killer

Competition is great, especially when it forces companies to drop prices even further.

Perhaps encouraged by the fact that Superloop were offering a more competitive discount on their NBN 100 / 40 plan, Aussie Broadband have driven their prices down a little bit harder just for today.

Along with the $20 monthly discount for six months that's been running since Friday, Aussie Broadband has added an bonus deal with their NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans. The first 200 people who sign up from 1500 AEDT with the CYBER20 checkout code will get $30 credit on their bill, as well as $20 off their plan for the first six months. (For an unlimited 100/40 plan, that's $79.95 a month instead of $99.95.)

When the 200 spots run out, you'll still get $20 off for the first six months — but you won't get the extra credit. That deal will hang around until midnight tonight. The credit means you'll save more money with Aussie Broadband's NBN 100/40 deal, if you can get it. Note that this is only available to new customers: if you're an existing Aussie BB subscriber, you can't take advantage of the deal.

For a full comparison, here's all the NBN 100 plans available (note that this includes some of the new NBN 100/20 plans).

If you're just after the cheapest NBN 100/40 plan, Superloop's offering is still well worth checking out. Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are two of the best local ISPs in the NBN game right now, however, and going with either one will net you a good deal.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.