Batman, Put That Arse Away, There Are Children Watching

If you’ve ever wondered just how important animation is to a game’s ability to convey character, please examine this video in which Batman and Catwoman’s models are swapped over.

Taken from Arkham Knight (you can see the original here), it literally does nothing else but swap the characters. And in doing so shows that Batman’s stoic immobility looks weird on another character, while Catwoman’s over-sexualised swagger is...look, my feelings about Batman’s hips here are complicated.

(If the video doesn’t autoplay at the right part, you’ll want to skip to 9:24)

A note: the original video is actually from 2018, but a clip of it posted by laxusdreyarligh blew up on Reddit earlier today.