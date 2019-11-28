Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Batman, Put That Arse Away, There Are Children Watching

If you’ve ever wondered just how important animation is to a game’s ability to convey character, please examine this video in which Batman and Catwoman’s models are swapped over.

Taken from Arkham Knight (you can see the original here), it literally does nothing else but swap the characters. And in doing so shows that Batman’s stoic immobility looks weird on another character, while Catwoman’s over-sexualised swagger is...look, my feelings about Batman’s hips here are complicated.

(If the video doesn’t autoplay at the right part, you’ll want to skip to 9:24)

A note: the original video is actually from 2018, but a clip of it posted by laxusdreyarligh blew up on Reddit earlier today.

Comments

  • CaptSiD @mrsid

    All you would need is to be able to chop that suit up into tight shorts and a leather tank top (to show off those guns) and then it would feel just right!

    2

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles