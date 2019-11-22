Behold, Low-Budget Death Stranding Cosplay

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Screenshot: Twitch

Earlier this month, Kotaku’s Tim Rogers brought Death Stranding to life in a realistic, yet inexpensive way. He is not alone. Others have also been doing their own Death Stranding cosplays on the cheap.

Below is a GIF of Tim’s Death Stranding budget-priced cosplay in action.

Gif: tim rogers, Kotaku

In case you missed it, you can watch his video review right here. Have a look at other inexpensive (and creative) Death Stranding cosplays.

Gif: Twitch

Comments

  • derrick @derrick

    hahaha bravo, fantastic work. I can't wait for someone to turn up to a convention with a 20ft tall stack of cardboard boxes on their back.

    0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    I did not realise there were pet carriers like that. Kind of funny that more than one person had the same idea. (and brand of carrier by the looks of it)

    0

