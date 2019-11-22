Behold, Low-Budget Death Stranding Cosplay

Earlier this month, Kotaku’s Tim Rogers brought Death Stranding to life in a realistic, yet inexpensive way. He is not alone. Others have also been doing their own Death Stranding cosplays on the cheap.

Below is a GIF of Tim’s Death Stranding budget-priced cosplay in action.

In case you missed it, you can watch his video review right here. Have a look at other inexpensive (and creative) Death Stranding cosplays.

Death Stranding Cosplay is ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ZD49zk3TIJ — GrimwolfePrime (@GrimwolfePrime) November 18, 2019

Next Cosplay goal : Death Stranding aka delivery guy pic.twitter.com/KL7521oDcR — Snofu (@Snofu2) November 13, 2019

I got @CookingIssues to do Death Stranding cosplay yesterday pic.twitter.com/NtcQ9VsGLu — INFINITY SHRED (@infinity_shred) November 12, 2019

Taki tam cosplay z death stranding ;) pic.twitter.com/SIpt2vZLCu — Łukasz (@Diluqa) November 15, 2019