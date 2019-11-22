Behold, Low-Budget Death Stranding Cosplay

Earlier this month, Kotaku’s Tim Rogers brought Death Stranding to life in a realistic, yet inexpensive way. He is not alone. Others have also been doing their own Death Stranding cosplays on the cheap.
Below is a GIF of Tim’s Death Stranding budget-priced cosplay in action.
In case you missed it, you can watch his video review right here. Have a look at other inexpensive (and creative) Death Stranding cosplays.
Death Stranding Cosplay is ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ZD49zk3TIJ
— GrimwolfePrime (@GrimwolfePrime) November 18, 2019
Next Cosplay goal : Death Stranding aka delivery guy pic.twitter.com/KL7521oDcR
— Snofu (@Snofu2) November 13, 2019
I got @CookingIssues to do Death Stranding cosplay yesterday pic.twitter.com/NtcQ9VsGLu
— INFINITY SHRED (@infinity_shred) November 12, 2019
Taki tam cosplay z death stranding ;) pic.twitter.com/SIpt2vZLCu
— Łukasz (@Diluqa) November 15, 2019
Death Stranding cosplay @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @KojiPro2015_EN @theofficialmads @wwwbigbaldhead @PlayStationES #cosplay #DEATHSTRANDING #E32019 pic.twitter.com/eN1j8ucsNt
— xrri (@RubioBitch) June 7, 2019
Death Stranding pic.twitter.com/A5oncyZlNA
— Cassius Chipfox (@Cassius_Chipfox) November 11, 2019
He hecho cosplay del Death Stranding pic.twitter.com/r123gAALX1
— Eric (@PipioJambo) June 14, 2018
Death Stranding resumido pic.twitter.com/dkkPlQmEMg
— elrubius (@Rubiu5) November 12, 2019
mau cosplay death stranding pic.twitter.com/kckBLJMniv
— ^_−☆ (@farrelmeonk) November 17, 2019
Budget Death Stranding cosplay ????#DeathStranding | @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/4gBAoVoTup
— Aaron Rook ???? (@AaronRook91) November 16, 2019
hahaha bravo, fantastic work. I can't wait for someone to turn up to a convention with a 20ft tall stack of cardboard boxes on their back.