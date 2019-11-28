PlayStation's Best Black Friday Deals

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Black Friday is this week, and everybody's getting on in the fun — even PlayStation. From steep discounts on Red Dead Redemption II and Marvel's Spider-Man to price cuts on recent hits Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there's a heap of great bargains to be bagged. Check out our full round-up of the PlayStation Store's best Black Friday deals.

First, here's the cream of the crop, straight from the PlayStation Store:

  • Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs): $24.95 (was $99.95)
  • Borderlands 3: $62.95 (was $99.95)
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition: $77.95 (was $129.95)
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: $114.95 (was $169.95)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Operator Edition: $103.96 (was $129.95)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Operator Enhanced Edition: $119.96 ($149.95)
  • The Outer Worlds: $67.46 (was $89.95)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered: $39.95 (was $69.95)
  • Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled: $45.46 (was $69.95)
  • Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition: $47.95 (was $149.95)
  • FIFA 20: $62.95 (was $99.95)
  • GTA V Premium Online Edition: $14.95 (was $54.95)
  • NBA 2K20: $47.95 (was $99.95)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: $24.95 (was 54.95)
  • Need for Speed Heat: $69.96 (was $99.95)
  • A Way Out: $17.95 (was $39.95)

Beyond those discounts on new and popular games, there's also plenty of other bargains to be found:

  • Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: $17.95 ($99.95)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $64.96 (was $99.95)
  • Resident Evil 2: $24.95 (was $89.95)
  • Metro Exodus: $24.95 (was $99.95)
  • World War Z: $26.95 (was $54.95)
  • God of War: $17.95 (was $24.95)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition: $39.95 (was $122.95)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass: $29.97 (was $59.95)
  • F1 2019 $39.95 (was $99.95)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: $44.96 (was $59.95)
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $47.95 (was $99.95)
  • Days Gone: $54.95 (was $99.95)
  • Far Cry 5: $24.95 (was $99.95)
  • Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $67.62 (was $122.95)
  • ARK: Survival Evolved: $27.28 (was $77.95)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: GOTY: $39.95 (was $69.95)
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken: $23.97 (was $39.95)
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep: $32.97 (was $54.95)
  • UFC 3: $13.95 (was $39.95)
  • Battlefield V: $24.95 (was $69.95)
  • The Sims 4: $13.95 (was $47.95)
  • Anthem: $24.95 (was $99.95)
  • The Crew 2: $26.95 (was $99.95)
  • Detroit: Become Human: $17.95 (was $54.95)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: $33.98 (was $84.95)
  • Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition: $34.98 (was $99.95)
  • Man of Medan: $24.95 (was $39.95)
  • WWE 2K20: $47.95 (was $99.95)
  • NHL 20: $54.95 (was $99.95)
  • The Witcher III - GOTY: $17.95 (was $77.95)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX: $34.97 (was $69.95)
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition: $32.98 (was $99.95)
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $39.98 (was $99.95)
  • Code Vein: $54.95 (was $99.95)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr: $26.98 (was $89.95)
  • Blood and Truth VR: $24.95 (was $54.95)
  • MLB The Show 19: $17.95 (was $54.95)
  • Jump Force: $47.95 (was $107.95)
  • Jurassic World Evolution: $24.95 (was $69.95)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ: $24.95 (was $99.95)
  • Fallout 76: $24.95 (was $54.95)
  • Far Cry New Dawn: $29.95 (was $69.95)
  • L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files: $32.95 (was $44.95)
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission: $17.95 (was $54.95)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers: $30.95 (was $99.95)
  • Persona 5: $26.95 (was $99.95)
  • Life is Strange 2: Complete Season: $29.97 (was $59.95)
  • Watch Dogs 2: $17.95 (was $99.95)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: $24.95 (was $69.95)
  • God Eater 3: $47.95 (was $99.95)
  • Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: $42.47 (was $84.95)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2: $58.92 (was $87.95)
  • One Piece World Seeker: $47.95 (was $99.95)
  • LEGO Worlds: $21.47 (was $49.95)

Comments

  • Bllsht Guest

    They use the price when the game was released to compare haha that's a joke yeah...

    0

