PlayStation's Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is this week, and everybody's getting on in the fun — even PlayStation. From steep discounts on Red Dead Redemption II and Marvel's Spider-Man to price cuts on recent hits Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there's a heap of great bargains to be bagged. Check out our full round-up of the PlayStation Store's best Black Friday deals.

First, here's the cream of the crop, straight from the PlayStation Store:

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs): $24.95 (was $99.95)

Borderlands 3: $62.95 (was $99.95)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition: $77.95 (was $129.95)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: $114.95 (was $169.95)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Operator Edition: $103.96 (was $129.95)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Operator Enhanced Edition: $119.96 ($149.95)

The Outer Worlds: $67.46 (was $89.95)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered: $39.95 (was $69.95)

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled: $45.46 (was $69.95)

Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition: $47.95 (was $149.95)

FIFA 20: $62.95 (was $99.95)

GTA V Premium Online Edition: $14.95 (was $54.95)

NBA 2K20: $47.95 (was $99.95)

Marvel's Spider-Man: $24.95 (was 54.95)

Need for Speed Heat: $69.96 (was $99.95)

A Way Out: $17.95 (was $39.95)

Beyond those discounts on new and popular games, there's also plenty of other bargains to be found:

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: $17.95 ($99.95)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $64.96 (was $99.95)

Resident Evil 2: $24.95 (was $89.95)

Metro Exodus: $24.95 (was $99.95)

World War Z: $26.95 (was $54.95)

God of War: $17.95 (was $24.95)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition: $39.95 (was $122.95)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass: $29.97 (was $59.95)

F1 2019 $39.95 (was $99.95)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: $44.96 (was $59.95)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $47.95 (was $99.95)

Days Gone: $54.95 (was $99.95)

Far Cry 5: $24.95 (was $99.95)

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $67.62 (was $122.95)

ARK: Survival Evolved: $27.28 (was $77.95)

Marvel's Spider-Man: GOTY: $39.95 (was $69.95)

Destiny 2: Forsaken: $23.97 (was $39.95)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep: $32.97 (was $54.95)

UFC 3: $13.95 (was $39.95)

Battlefield V: $24.95 (was $69.95)

The Sims 4: $13.95 (was $47.95)

Anthem: $24.95 (was $99.95)

The Crew 2: $26.95 (was $99.95)

Detroit: Become Human: $17.95 (was $54.95)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: $33.98 (was $84.95)

Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition: $34.98 (was $99.95)

Man of Medan: $24.95 (was $39.95)

WWE 2K20: $47.95 (was $99.95)

NHL 20: $54.95 (was $99.95)

The Witcher III - GOTY: $17.95 (was $77.95)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX: $34.97 (was $69.95)

Overwatch Legendary Edition: $32.98 (was $99.95)

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $39.98 (was $99.95)

Code Vein: $54.95 (was $99.95)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr: $26.98 (was $89.95)

Blood and Truth VR: $24.95 (was $54.95)

MLB The Show 19: $17.95 (was $54.95)

Jump Force: $47.95 (was $107.95)

Jurassic World Evolution: $24.95 (was $69.95)

Dragon Ball FighterZ: $24.95 (was $99.95)

Fallout 76: $24.95 (was $54.95)

Far Cry New Dawn: $29.95 (was $69.95)

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files: $32.95 (was $44.95)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission: $17.95 (was $54.95)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers: $30.95 (was $99.95)

Persona 5: $26.95 (was $99.95)

Life is Strange 2: Complete Season: $29.97 (was $59.95)

Watch Dogs 2: $17.95 (was $99.95)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: $24.95 (was $69.95)

God Eater 3: $47.95 (was $99.95)

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: $42.47 (was $84.95)

Dragon Quest Builders 2: $58.92 (was $87.95)

One Piece World Seeker: $47.95 (was $99.95)

LEGO Worlds: $21.47 (was $49.95)

Check out the rest of our Black Friday round-up here: