Big W's Best Black Friday 2019 Gaming Deals

Black Friday deals are off and running, and Big W is the latest to enter the fray with some great console deals and a handful of new games on sale, including The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Cheap consoles are the hot ticket item this Black Friday, and Big W has them in spades. Here's what's on offer.

PS4 500GB Console Fortnite Bundle: $249

PS4 1TB Slim Console + 3 x Playstation Hits Games: $329

PS4 Pro 1TB Console Fortnite Bundle: $369

PSVR Mega Pack (PlayStation Worlds, Skyrim, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil + Everybody's Golf): $299

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Download Code: $429

Xbox One All Digital Console Bundle (Fortnite, Sea Of Thieves + Minecraft Download Codes): $249

Xbox One S 1TB Console + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Download Code: $299

SEGA Mega Drive Mini: $99

Some pretty solid console deals there, but if you're looking at purchasing one, you'll also need a few games to go along with it, right? Big W has a couple of deals on new games here, although there's nothing too spectacular.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XBO): $65

FIFA 20 (PS4/XBO/NS): $39

Borderlands 3 (PS4/XBO): $49

NBA 2K20 (PS4/XBO/NS): $39

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4/XBO): $39

Need For Speed: Heat (PS4/XBO): $59

Just Dance 2020 (PS4/XBO/NS): $39

The Outer Worlds (PS4/XBO): $59

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $19

Days Gone (PS4): $45

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XBO): $39

GTA V Premium Edition (PS4/XBO): $35

There are also a few accessories on offer this Black Friday.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller: $49

Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset: $39

Turtle Beach Recon 70P Gaming Headset: $39

Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset: $39

Turtle Beach Atlas One Gaming Headset: $49

Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset: $49

PDP Gaming LVL 50 Wireless Gaming Headset: $99

PS4 Power A Licenced Chat Headset: $10

Each purchase of a Turtle Beach headset will also come with a free download code for Anthem on PS4 or Xbox One.

