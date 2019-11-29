Big W's Best Black Friday 2019 Gaming Deals

Black Friday deals are off and running, and Big W is the latest to enter the fray with some great console deals and a handful of new games on sale, including The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.
Cheap consoles are the hot ticket item this Black Friday, and Big W has them in spades. Here's what's on offer.
- PS4 500GB Console Fortnite Bundle: $249
- PS4 1TB Slim Console + 3 x Playstation Hits Games: $329
- PS4 Pro 1TB Console Fortnite Bundle: $369
- PSVR Mega Pack (PlayStation Worlds, Skyrim, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil + Everybody's Golf): $299
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Download Code: $429
- Xbox One All Digital Console Bundle (Fortnite, Sea Of Thieves + Minecraft Download Codes): $249
- Xbox One S 1TB Console + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Download Code: $299
- SEGA Mega Drive Mini: $99
Some pretty solid console deals there, but if you're looking at purchasing one, you'll also need a few games to go along with it, right? Big W has a couple of deals on new games here, although there's nothing too spectacular.
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XBO): $65
- FIFA 20 (PS4/XBO/NS): $39
- Borderlands 3 (PS4/XBO): $49
- NBA 2K20 (PS4/XBO/NS): $39
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4/XBO): $39
- Need For Speed: Heat (PS4/XBO): $59
- Just Dance 2020 (PS4/XBO/NS): $39
- The Outer Worlds (PS4/XBO): $59
- Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $19
- Days Gone (PS4): $45
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XBO): $39
- GTA V Premium Edition (PS4/XBO): $35
There are also a few accessories on offer this Black Friday.
- PS4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller: $49
- Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset: $39
- Turtle Beach Recon 70P Gaming Headset: $39
- Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset: $39
- Turtle Beach Atlas One Gaming Headset: $49
- Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset: $49
- PDP Gaming LVL 50 Wireless Gaming Headset: $99
- PS4 Power A Licenced Chat Headset: $10
Each purchase of a Turtle Beach headset will also come with a free download code for Anthem on PS4 or Xbox One.
A PS4 Pro for $369 is pretty amazing.
Even if Fortnite is installed on it.
Hopefully you can delete it, at least. Not like when they made SingStar a permanent feature on the PS3 XMB, whether you wanted it or not.
It'd undoubtedly be a download code. Why would Sony go to the expense of installing bonus Fortnight content onto the console themselves? When they can get the user to do it.
Since the game itself is free, the code would be for downloading extra content, which you should be able to sell.
Is it pre-installed or would it come with a download code?
I have bought a few console/ game bundles and they have always either come with a physical copy or a download code,
I'm not sure, Luke. That's a good question.
I've been in touch with EB Games and unfortunately, they do not price match hardware anymore (as of February 2019). My plan was to have EB Games price match Big W for $369, then trade in my old PS4 Pro for $160 trade in value ($190 due to 20% increase of level four EB card), meaning it would cost $179.
However, EB also has a current deal going on. Trade in a standard PS4, plus one controller, necessary cables and any two current-gen games (PS4, X-Box, Switch, doesn't matter how old/new) and you can get a PS4 Pro 1TB for $199.
If you do the above deal with a PS4 Slim, you can get the PS4 Pro for $149 instead.