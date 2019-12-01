NBN 50 And NBN 100 Plans Are A Steal

If you've been looking around at NBN plans, or had no other choice because your cable is about to be ripped out of the ground, today's a good day to switch. Why? Because there's heaps of bargains on NBN plans as well, including this cracker of a deal from Superloop.

Superloop are one of the smaller Australian providers that's gotten a solid rep in the last year with quality service and good peak hour speeds. And as of today, they've also got the cheapest NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans in the country.

If you're looking for an unlimited NBN 100/40 plan, it'll cost you $77.95 a month with typical evening speeds of 90 Mbps. There's also a cheaper NBN 100/20 plan with unlimited data for $63.95/month, making Superloop one of the first telcos in the country to sell the new plan (which was just introduced the other week).

It makes the NBN 100 plan the best deal by far: other recognised vendors like MyRepublic, TPG, Exetel and Aussie Broadband will charge $89 or more a month for unlimited 100/40 offerings. Superloop's minimum speeds are better than most of the others, too. Just note the top NBN 100 plan below is 100/20, not 100/40.

And if you wanted to compare prices on NBN 50 plans, here are those.

More deals are expected today, however. Just by chance I was on the Aussie Broadband site earlier this morning, thanks to an unscheduled NBN outage, and there was a notice about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Those aren't appearing on the site right now, but they should pop up later today.

