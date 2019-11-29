Grab A New Switch With Mario Kart For $359

Image: Kotaku / Alex Walker

Been waiting to upgrade to a Switch with the better battery? Here's the deal you've been waiting for.

Amazon Australia are selling the 2019 model of the Switch — that's the one with the all-red box and almost double the battery life of the original Switch — for $359. Even better, the Switch comes with Mario Kart 8, as opposed to being a straight console with no games.

You can grab the Switch deal here. For the rest of Amazon's gaming Black Friday deals, you can find everything on the landing page.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.