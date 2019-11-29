Grab A New Switch With Mario Kart For $359

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

black friday mario kart 8 switch dealImage: Kotaku / Alex Walker

Been waiting to upgrade to a Switch with the better battery? Here's the deal you've been waiting for.

Amazon Australia are selling the 2019 model of the Switch — that's the one with the all-red box and almost double the battery life of the original Switch — for $359. Even better, the Switch comes with Mario Kart 8, as opposed to being a straight console with no games.

You can grab the Switch deal here. For the rest of Amazon's gaming Black Friday deals, you can find everything on the landing page.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • targeting compoita @poita

    I sadly pulled the trigger last night on the JBHIFI deal at $384 :(
    Still a good deal, but I could have gotten another controller with the difference in price.

    • ruddaga @ruddaga

      I stayed up past midnight and was waiting for this deal. Already have a 2017 Switch. Happy to upgrade and either sell the old one or jailbreak it. Happy days.

  • therealwazzar @therealwazzar

    FYI, Amazon has been slowly sneaking up the price. It was still $350 at 9am NSW time, but by 9:30 it had crept up to $375. It's now $389.

  • Bobbin Threadbare Guest

    Sadly the price seems to have increased - the above link now sends to a 366.05 priced version

  • robnick @robnick

    17:00 WST - sold out

    • ruddaga @ruddaga

      Only thing Im a bit bummed about is i got another Neon Red/Blue combo. The grey wasn't up there when i grabbed the 350.00 deal.

      Ah well... That's like my 7th pair of Joy cons. I'll live.

  • Nikkon Guest

    Hi all, above said user name is what I will be playing under if any of you happen to be on the MK8 multiplayer listings from time to time (no, it is not advert)...

