Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Borderlands 3 Update Finally Makes Menus Less Sluggish

Borderlands 3 got a big update today that, among a bunch of other additions, makes the game’s menus system less hellishly slow.

When Gearbox’s loot shooter came out in September, it had a lot of performance issues. Split-screen was a mess, the frame-rate frequently dropped, the inventory system would occasionally eat people’s gear, and most surprisingly, the menus felt really, really laggy. Thanks to today’s patch, though, those stuttery menus are no more. At least for the most part.

The improvements were instantly noticeable on PS4 when I dipped back into the game today. While I did see one list of guns still waiting to fully populate as I rapidly swapped around my inventory, the game no longer comes to a creaking halt when you try to pull up the map or bring up the skill tree to allocate points.

It’s not perfect, and Gearbox said in the patch notes that it’s still planning on implementing additional menu fixes down the road. Still, simple things like picking up a new gun, deciding what to swap out, and then checking how far I am from the objective marker on the map no longer take me out of the regular flow of the game.

The update also added a new endgame activity called “Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite,” as well as a fourth level of Mayhem, additional bank space for loot, dedicated loot pools for bosses, and a bunch more vending machine locations so you’re not constantly having to throw away loot to make room for new stuff instead of selling it.

Comments

  • generalfandango @generalfandango

    If they've fixed the PS4 bug that stopped me being able to mark items as junk unless i was at a vending machine, I'll be happy. That was doing my head in.

    0
  • deathduck @deathduck

    Yeah - but they also managed to break Guardian Ranks on PS4 - so now they have no impact at all.

    Do they even bother doing QA before publishing these patches?

    0
  • lawlorz @lawlorz

    Been looking forward to this patch for over a month now and whilst I haven't yet fired the game up, after reading the patch notes im rather disappointed.
    They were promising big performance fixes for this patch, yet it seems the UI is the only performance they have updated, no fixes for the horrible frame rate during actual game play, at least according to the notes. Not a particularly big fan of having to run the game at 1080p to get playable frame rates on a 1080TI when it should easily pump out 1440p.
    and the big new takedown content? oh you need a party of 4 to play that, so the majority of people that play the game solo, SOL.
    Loving the game, but after paying full price for the super deluxe a week after launch and the game has now had 2 price drops since then and they still haven't released a significant patch...

    0
    • pokedad @pokedad

      I've got it running on an RX580 on full settings and it's fine at 1080.

      0
      • lawlorz @lawlorz

        yeah the issue is a weird one. It will run fine on the first map load. but after fast travelling to any other location theres a good 75% chance the gpu usage will peg at 99% but the frame rate will be less than half of what it should be. Only way to fix it is to quit to desktop and reload each time. Ive reported it, heres hoping whatever bug causes it is fixed in this patch without an explicit mention.

        0
        • pokedad @pokedad

          Almost every weird issue I've heard about has been for NVIDIA cards. If you've done all the driver silliness it sounds like you're just stuck waiting.

          0
  • Andrewskates Guest

    Did they fix the junk/favourite weapons from the menu on ps4?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles