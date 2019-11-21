Catan Is Being Turned Into A Pokemon Go Style Game

If swearing at the robber or getting into arguments over Catan resources wasn't fun enough, why not take your phone and argue at people in a park instead?

That potentially sounds like what you'll be able to do in the near future, with a website appearing for CATAN World Explorers, a game that "transforms the entire Earth into one giant game of Catan". "Harvest, trade and build in the real-world as cities and landmarks are transformed into opportunities to collect resources and build settlements," the site says.

Well, that's humanity buggered. There's no official trailer or gameplay footage yet, although the site indicates that players will work in teams to get victory points together over seasons, which explains how the traditional board game format is being translated into a Pokemon Go-style adventure. It looks like it'll be built using Niantic's location data and engine, too, since the official privacy policy and terms of service link straight to Niantic's website.

"You’ll compete with your team simultaneously at local and global levels, and with friends in custom personal matches. Prevail as a seasonal champion and win rewards that follow your character into future seasons."

I mean, this could potentially be interesting. But it also sounds like one of those games that used to come up in my Facebook feed as sponsored posts. Who knows. There's no official release date yet, and Catan and Niantic haven't officially announced or said anything about the game yet, so we probably won't see it for a while.