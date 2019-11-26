CS:GO Fan Busts 14,000 Cheaters Using Homemade AI

Image: Valve

Everyone hates cheaters, and games like Counter-Strike have had a long-standing issue trying to combat the worst of the worst. So one fan decided to take matters into his own and built a deep learning platform, which has successfully nixed over 14,000 cheaters to date.

As reported by The Loadout, one British CS:GO fan and teenager 2Eggs — who received more than $US11,000 for reporting CS:GO vulnerabilities through Valve's bounty program — explained that they built the HestiaNet deep learning platform "to heal over [CS:GO's] infestation and to get rid of as many cheaters as possible".

"To many of us in the community, CS:GO is a home, and Hestia is also the protector of the house," the creator told The Loadout.

The platform was inspired by a demo from a senior Valve engineer at GDC, where John McDonald explained how Valve was using AI and deep learning methods to combat cheaters.

2Eggs looked at that and decided to give it a shot themselves. The way it works is this: hooking HestiaNet into his main account to review Overwatch cases, the community-sourced anti-cheat program within CS:GO.

From there, HestiaNet reviews the footage and then submits a report to Valve. If the report is accurate, HestiaNet logs that as an accurate find and uses that case as training data, helping it better differentiate between cheaters and regular players.

So far, HestiaNet has reported 14,782 cases with 14,515 successful reports, a hit rate of just over 98 percent. The vast majority of those were for cheats as well, with less than one percent of bans handed out for griefers.

[Thanks, The Loadout!]