Data Suggests Most Steam Users' PCs Aren't Ready To Play Half-Life Alyx

Deep-pocketed companies like Valve and Oculus have been pushing virtual reality for years, but mainstream interest in the practice of strapping video games to one’s eyeballs has remained relatively low. Half-Life: Alyx seems primed to give a whole new audience a very valid reason to hover a hesitant finger over a headset’s Buy button and think “maaaaaybe,” but data shows that many Steam users are not prepared.

Annsly, a user on the Steam subreddit, compiled Valve’s publicly shared graphics card data and matched it up against results from Steam’s official VR performance test. In doing so, they found that out of users running the 50 most-used graphics cards on Steam—over half of Steam’s total user base—only 37 per cent have VR-ready graphics cards.

The percentage of Steam users who already own VR hardware is far smaller, totaling out to just over one per cent, with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive leading the pack at 0.38 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

It’s likely Valve’s hope that Half-Life: Alyx will drive adoption of both VR headsets and other hardware required to bring vast digital worlds to life via an obsidian brick that people attach to their faces.

It’s worth noting, too, that Valve is taking aim at the largest chunk of Steam’s user base it can. Half-Life: Alyx’s Steam page lists the most commonly-used graphics card on the Steam, the GeForce GTX 1060, as a minimum requirement. Granted, it’s tough to say what kind of performance players will be able to get out of that card, especially if they’re using a high-end headset like the Valve Index.

  • Jimathy Guest

    Hopefully they make their Index VR hardware available in more countries after Canada and Japan cause I ain't paying import tax on an already expensive price tag.

    0
  • Andy @andy

    And Alyx certainly wont push me to get VR.

    1
  • akeashar @akeashar

    PS1 graphics in VR! The Lawnmower Man is now!

    0
  • lambomang @lambomann007

    With how often people say you need an expensive PC for VR, having 37% of Steam users already using a VR capable PC kinda sounds like a big deal.

    0
    • sielinth @sielinth

      it's 37% who have VR ready graphics card. it doesn't take into account cpu / memory. mind you i don't know what the cpu / memory requirements are for VR and the 1660 is like 2 years old. maybe you can run it on like a Gen 2 I5 or something I don't know

      I think my take away from that is how many people didn't feel they need to upgrade to any of the 20XX line card, the 10XX and 9XX line is still way more represented for Nvidia

      0
      • VRman Guest

        The CPU/memory requirements are pretty trivial. If you have a graphics card that is suitable, it's almost certain that you already have good enough CPU/ram. The requirements aren't as high as most people think.

        0
  • spanner @spanner

    My PC is potentially capable of playing this, except Valve is not selling the Index in Australia.

    0
  • justachap @justachap

    I was originally going to upgrade my PC for Squad but this kind of raises the bar a bit.

    0
  • darthsutius @darthsutius

    People don't (generally) buy hardware for the hell of it (except for Apple groupies), it's usually a particular game that gives it the push. I've certainly never bought a console unless there's been one or two games in particular that really pushed me to want it.

    Me and my kids have had HEAPS of fun with our Vive setup for the last couple of years, but it's still lacking a really impressive fully-fledged game that makes people jump on board. If this game increases the number of users of the VR platform even by 10%-20%, that'll be great news IMHO. It can be really effective when done well.

    0
  • darthsutius @darthsutius

    BTW - my PC is 5 years old, i7 with a 980ti...not exactly cutting edge but it gets the job done just fine.

    0

