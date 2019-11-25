Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Death Stranding's Nominations At The Game Awards Can't Help But Raise Questions

The Games Awards is the largest video games awards ceremony of the year in large part because it’s full of new game announcements, but the industry takes the awards seriously as well. This year, with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding nominated for a number of awards including Game of the Year, viewers are openly wondering whether or not that’s related to The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley’s very public relationship with Kojima. Keighley says he doesn’t nominate or vote on awards, but there are plenty of questions here.

Death Stranding released earlier this month to a split critical reception. I loved it. In my review for Kotaku, I called it a “fantastic mess.” Meanwhile, IGN gave the game a 6.8 out of 10.

It’s a divisive game with plenty of detractors among the broader gaming audience. But it’s also a high budget game made by one of the world’s most well-known directors, which would typically prime it for awards season. Sure enough, it has received nine nominations this year including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.

These nominations, received so soon after release, have drawn some attention as show producer Geoff Keighley has been a friend of Kojima’s for years, talking about him on Twitter and bringing him on stage at various events, including previous iterations of The Game Awards. Keighley even appears as a non-player character in Death Stranding.

This appearance of impropriety has led to questions from critics and fans. In a large thread on the popular message board ResetEra asking whether it was appropriate for Death Stranding to rack up so many awards, conversations got heated. Keighley also spent some time on Twitter explaining to questioners that he did not himself vote on the awards.

The public friendship between Keighley and Kojima kicked off in 2015. Early that year, reports circulated that Kojima would be parting ways with Konami, although the specific nature of his status with the company remained opaque. By the end of the year, it was clear that the relationship between Kojima and Konami had been shattered.

When Kojima’s newest game, Metal Gear Solid V: the Phantom Pain, won the best action/adventure game award at the Game Awards on December 3rd, Kiefer Sutherland, the voice of protagonist Big Boss, accepted the award on Kojima’s behalf. Keighley took to the stage and in an impassioned speech that went viral immediately afterward, said Konami had not allowed Kojima to attend the awards.

It was a public black eye for Konami, who were seen as largely responsible for Metal Gear Solid V’s many flaws and the cancellation of Kojima’s other announced game, Silent Hills. On December 15th, Kojima announced that he was turning his development company Kojima Productions into an independent enterprise and that its first game would be published by Sony. That game was Death Stranding.

Death Stranding’s nominations at the 2019 Game Awards are hard to separate from that series of events, as well as Keighley’s ongoing relationship with Kojima. Kojima himself sits as a member of the show’s advisory board, which also includes major industry figures such as Nintendo president Doug Bowser, Activision president Rob Kostich, and Microsoft EVP Phil Spencer. Keighley appears in Death Stranding via likeness as the “Ludens Fan.” Ludens is the name of the astronaut mascot for Kojima Productions.

“I respect and appreciate the concern,” Keighley told Kotaku via email when asked about this appearance of conflict. “This is why we have the FAQ right at the top of the website to make the process clear. It’s also why I don’t vote on the nominees or winners. In my role as show producer I work closely with game publishers and developers on a number of levels, so [I] leave the judging to media outlets that provide a wide critical assessment.”

The Game Awards is structured as a mix between critics choice and people’s choice. Nominees are selected solely by the jury, which is comprised of 80 press outlets including Eurogamer, IGN, and Polygon. (Kotaku does not participate because the timing doesn’t work for us.) Once the nominees are revealed, the jury and viewers both vote on the award, with the fan vote counting for 10%.

The role of the advisory board, on which Kojima sits, is less clear. While the board plays no part in the voting process or jury selection, it does help “guide and advance the mission of the Game Awards,” Keighley says. When asked about the board’s specific duties, he said: “Functionally, this typically includes a few in person meetings every year to solicit general feedback on the show’s direction. These are broad stroke discussions.”

In other words, Kojima’s presence on the board—and friendship with Keighley—likely hasn’t affected his game’s nominations. That’s handled by the jury itself. The appearance of impropriety remains, as so many observers have pointed out. The Game Awards, like many other big awards shows, is a quagmire of potential conflicts of interest. It is as much a celebration of the year in games as it is an opportunity to bring in viewers by showing hot new trailers and revealing big new games. The show is peppered with commercials and exclusive reveals from the same companies whose games are nominated for awards—and whose members are on The Game Awards’ board.

Of course, one look at Hollywood reveals a similar situation, as anyone who’s participated in the Oscars or Emmys might tell you. But there’s a key difference here: the Oscars and Emmys aren’t associated with a single man. The Game Awards has existed since 2014, and it’s always been produced, hosted, and promoted by Geoff Keighley. His public relationship with Kojima ultimately affects how people might read into Death Stranding’s nominations, and any eventual wins.

Comments

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Far more than the presence of Death Stranding, the entire show’s credibility is called into question by the absence of games like Warframe from the ‘ongoing game’ category for example, while including shit like Rainbow Six Siege.

    It’s clearly an inside baseball thing, a popularity contest held amongst a few very specific circles of industry insiders who are very clearly limiting the scope of what they’ll look at within the industry.

    14
    • zico @zico

      Agreed. In saying that, Mads for the win.

      0
    • TheJagji @jagji

      If it's set up like the Oscars, then it's all about money and nothing at all to do with actually good games.

      1
    • vaegrand @vaegrand

      What would make Warframe the better ongoing game? Is it popularity, because Siege would win. Is it being a complete package, because Warframe never became a whole game, it literally ends at mid game and people make excuses for it.

      0
      • Transientmind @transientmind

        It's hard to compare popularity alone. Neither publishes their concurrent player counts and both have stand-alone launchers outside of Steam, along with being multiplatform. The registered users are about on par, too. I would suggest that you could compare which game is popular enough to hold an annual fan convention and which one is not, in which case Warframe would win.

        When it comes to being an 'ongoing game', which implies judging the level of post-launch engagement... well. It's no contest. When it comes to devstreams, competitions, new features, new game mechanics, new maps/tilesets, new characters, new weapons, hell even entire new game modes, Warframe kicks Siege's ass up and down the hall and doesn't stop kicking. It's really sad how poorly most nominated titles do compared to Warframe on that count.

        1
        • vaegrand @vaegrand

          I mean the easiest argument against the cons, is that Siege has Masters. It is not only a tournament, but used to show off the upcoming season.

          Man come on, Warframe has completed not a single feature in the last six years. Everything is half baked to get you to splurge money on skins, catalysts or boosters and once people have dropped doe, they push on to the next under cooked feature.

          I really like Warframe's player to player economy, but it is still a clear shake down that people give a free pass on because it is free up front, while gouging the fuck out of "competitive" moon and mountain clan members in the vein of a mobile title.

          0
          • Transientmind @transientmind

            What on earth do you mean 'not completed a single feature'? What exactly do you think 'finished' looks like? And compared to what? If you think 'finished' means they stop working on it then that's the opposite of what you should be looking for in an on-going game. The thing should never be finished. It should be constantly iterated on.

            And if you're trying to claim that they're not completed 'enough' that they shouldn't be considered whole, engaging, meaningful features and systems fleshed out and on par with the supposedly complete features of other games, that's not only ignorant, but demonstrably, provably untrue. If Warframe's features are incomplete, then you will find it nearly impossible to find another game whose features are complete.

            Index? Finished and being improved. (Fuck man, new game modes WITHIN a new game mode!) Pets, completed AND expanding. Starting with sentinels, then moving on to Kubrow, Kavat, and Moas, each unique and full of extensive build configurations and ever-expanding mod sets. Mods: Finished and iterated on with improvements over and over. Story quests. SO MANY. Invasions. Events. Nightwave. Open worlds complete with their own quests, bounties, gathering, crafting, codex-collecting. Faction reputation, complete with missions and rewards. Collecting and crafting warframes and weapons. Personalized housing areas. Collecting things to put in there. Shared housing, with functions. Clan research. Mandachord creation/importing/trading, with actual in-game uses. Extensive customization options, including collecting more.

            Any time you log in to Warframe there are eight billion things you could be working on.

            How many equivalent features in Siege? The list is utterly dwarfed in both breadth AND depth.

            1
    • skintox @skintox

      You must be joking death stranding is definitely game of the year hands down.

      Anyone think otherwise is bloody stupid

      0
  • almightysparrow @almightysparrow

    Kotaku does not participate because the timing doesn’t work for us
    I'm sure that's the only reason, I'm not sure why but Geoff Keighley has always gotten on my nerves, the dude is shady as.

    0
  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    Are you saying an awards ceremony created by the largest and most influential players in the gaming industry to promote their business interests, might not be completely above board?!
    Well I for one am shocked, shocked I tell you!!

    6
  • ctrlsaltdelete @ctrlsaltdelete

    The real crime here is that Schick Hydrobot's hot new open world shaving simulator hasn't been nominated. I am shocked and appalled.

    4
  • djbear @djbear

    Oh the irony of an article like this appearing on kotaku.

    3
    • [Razor] @john_stalvern

      Tell me about it. Whenever one particular author covers some indie game I’ve never heard of my first though is “is there an undisclosed relationship at play”.
      It shouldn’t be this way, but it is.

      1
      • [Razor] @john_stalvern

        Since this comment was surprisingly divisive I’d like to say “that’s just my opinion, maaan”.
        My point is, personally, with that one particular author, trust has been completely lost. And it’s not without precedent; there was another author (who left the site a few years ago now) who was found to have covered at least 5 different proven friends’ games in articles without disclosing the friendship. It’s not some paranoid nonsense, there’s history and receipts. If you’re going to downvote that, I’d like to see your justification.

        1
        • djbear @djbear

          You won't get any justification. They will just call you an Alt-right GG'er.

          0
    • soldant @soldant

      It's about something in game something or other...

      3
    • micksy @micksy

      Well, I mean, I can't remember Kotaku ever claiming to be ethical...so...it's not really hipocrasy?

      1
  • BJ @bj1

    The whole counter argument boils down to: Keighley doesn’t vote therefore he’s innocent.

    What a crock. Keighley’s raging erection for Kojima is so emphatically obvious that the ‘jury’ will, from groupthink, wanting-to-please and through unspoken expectation, be looking for the bright red ribbon to tie on the end of Geoff’s knob. He doesn’t need to sit in the room to have his stink all over it.

    1
  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    Within an hour of playing, it was clear that it was an incredible piece of award winning art, after 30 hours, that opinion has just multiplied 30 times. Sure I dont like everything it does but the things it just right are exceptional. Music. Visuals. The writing. The soundtrack. The technical gameplay. The UI. The world.

    As for quoting an IGN score for the purposes of making a point is like seeking wisdom from Fox News. Futile.

    6
    • darthsutius @darthsutius

      I agree 100% - typical Kojima flaws for sure, but I've never played a more affecting game, and it's been a long, long time since I've been so into a game that I was planning my day around where I could carve out some more time to play it.

      Game of the year, and an instant all-time great.

      3
    • optamizm @optamizm

      I agree. I loved the 90+ hours I put into the game. I give the game a 9.5/10 (if I have to round it, I round it up to 10/10) and think that it's a 7/10 for people who don't like the gameplay loop, but the Metacritic scores are just rediculous. There is some sort of concerted effort by a group of people to review bomb Death Stranding and I don't know why.

      As for the game awards, I voted for Death Stranding in all categories and Mads for best performance, partially because I haven't po layed many of the other games, but mostly because I love Death Stranding that much.

      0
  • Braaains @braaains

    I haven't played the game myself, but most of what I've read about it has been very positive. I'd probably have found it more suspicious if it wasn't nominated,to be honest. Instead of reading this article, we'd probably be reading similarly unfounded speculation about Konami trying to fuck Kojima over by applying pressure behind the scenes to prevent his game getting nominated.

    1
  • Camm @camm

    Is Death Stranding a good game? Debatable.

    But it IS award crack, and that comes from the extremely high standards set in audio, visuals, art, storytelling and experimentation with gameplay. Whilst people might think its questionable, I personally think it'd be questionable if it wasn't nominated.

    As for those calling shens, the shows board is essentially all the major publishers (hence why you have examples like Warframe not being nominated in the ongoing game category), thus the whole goddamn thing is a farce for major publishers in the industry to fellate each other.

    1
  • villeboy @villeboy

    i dont have the game but it is so far the only game i have been able to stand to watch someone else play on a stream, goes to show how technically good it is, but the rest of the nominations.... some are just to far out of left field to be serious and leaves one thinking that under the table deals have been done, but then again which industry awards dont feel like that these days, if not under the table deals, its which ever SJW flavour of the month, making most industry awards pointless!!!

    0
  • riddick @riddick

    Its a decent game, 7 or 8 out of 10, but NOT game of year.
    Also there is still a few games coming out before end of year that could be potential GOTY material so this also seems a bit premature.

    As good as Death Stranding is, it is a delivery simulator of sorts, and there is only so much you can do with that gameplay.

    0
    • zak @zak

      The nominations have already been announced and the winners are announced on December 12. Anything being released between now and the end of the year would presumably have to be nominated next year.

      0
    • wikig1itch @wikig1itch

      I'm guessing the cut-off for nominations is late October just like the Oscars.

      0
    • Transientmind @transientmind

      it is a delivery simulator of sorts, and there is only so much you can do with that gameplay.

      There's not as much repetition as you'd think and the gameplay ramps up in complexity so organically that you might not even realize how different the mid and end-games are from the beginning. Every time you've got a handle on the game mechanics, you're gently introduced to a new element.

      At first, sure it's just, "point A to Point B, try not to fall over." But then it gently introduces obstacles. And then it gifts you with a tool to overcome that obstacle. Then more obstacles... and more tools. And they start to combine in novel ways. Then it adds a new layer over the top of all of that to give you choices of which obstacles to tackle. Then it gives you rewards and reasons to choose different obstacles.

      What started with, "Point A to B, don't fall over," has transitioned into, "Building vehicle-charging highways over rivers and ghosts to streamline automated routes." You're shifting from, 'collect enough materials to make a new pair of boots,' to, "Gain enough early reputation with these outposts to increase my infrastructure budget to lay down charge stations for my vehicles so I can bulk-deliver higher-difficulty 'premium' orders for reputation and stat boosts."

      It's such a wonderfully video-gamey progression of systems... it's similar to how if you play factorio you spend your first half-hour struggling to figure out how to automate some basic coal and steel and ten hours later you're riding trains and vehicles to which points in your city-sized factory require optimization. It's like hwo you start out throwing Kratos' axe in God of War, and end levering combo-activated bonus procs to self-heal and stun the mixed group of enemies to counter their immunities.

      Death stranding gives you that progression of systems, of obstacles and tools that create the same feeling looking back on digging a dirt hovel in Minecraft to survive your first night now that you're establishing production lines across your interdemensional portals to the nether.

      ...And then there's a bizarre left-turn that straight-up turns it into a different genre for a while.

      Yeah... I had a similar first impression, "Oh, this is a pretty chill walking simulator with zero bugs, intriguing story, and gorgeous sound and visuals," but when I found myself hungering for those next goals even when I wasn't playing, and planning out how I was going to handle each new challenge, I realized with surprise that it had been guiding me into something significantly... more.

      2
      • chinesefood @chinesefood

        What a great overview. I went from completely disinterested to kinda excited to check it out.

        1
  • mase @mase

    The Death Stranding Awards Show (aka The Game Awards 2019) are more rigged than a WWE wrestling show.

    0
  • thyco @thyco

    Personally i believe games released in november and decemeber should be ineligable for awards for that year. they should instead be put in for the following year. I have this same issue with Oscars, however with games its a bigger issue due to how most games launch. sometime they are terrible at launch but are better a month on, other times i can be the reverse, and then there those that have no issues at all

    2
    • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

      92nd Oscars are on 9 Feb 2020, and nominations closed on 15 Nov 2019, so seems like they do exactly what you think they should. :)

      0
  • Lucasnox Guest

    The thing is

    Death stranding is the oscarbait equivalent of videogames

    Its a broken mess of a game but it is so very very much aimed at the art critic pretending crowd of videogame critics

    Ignore the fact that the game plays like shit, its so “meaningful”

    You can have good art games that dont play like dogs ass though.... the indie scene has proved this for over a decade and kojima with a full studio supporting him doesn’t really have an excuse for how janky his game is

    -1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles