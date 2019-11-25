Death Stranding's Nominations At The Game Awards Can't Help But Raise Questions

The Games Awards is the largest video games awards ceremony of the year in large part because it’s full of new game announcements, but the industry takes the awards seriously as well. This year, with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding nominated for a number of awards including Game of the Year, viewers are openly wondering whether or not that’s related to The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley’s very public relationship with Kojima. Keighley says he doesn’t nominate or vote on awards, but there are plenty of questions here.
Death Stranding released earlier this month to a split critical reception. I loved it. In my review for Kotaku, I called it a “fantastic mess.” Meanwhile, IGN gave the game a 6.8 out of 10.
It’s a divisive game with plenty of detractors among the broader gaming audience. But it’s also a high budget game made by one of the world’s most well-known directors, which would typically prime it for awards season. Sure enough, it has received nine nominations this year including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.
These nominations, received so soon after release, have drawn some attention as show producer Geoff Keighley has been a friend of Kojima’s for years, talking about him on Twitter and bringing him on stage at various events, including previous iterations of The Game Awards. Keighley even appears as a non-player character in Death Stranding.
This appearance of impropriety has led to questions from critics and fans. In a large thread on the popular message board ResetEra asking whether it was appropriate for Death Stranding to rack up so many awards, conversations got heated. Keighley also spent some time on Twitter explaining to questioners that he did not himself vote on the awards.
The public friendship between Keighley and Kojima kicked off in 2015. Early that year, reports circulated that Kojima would be parting ways with Konami, although the specific nature of his status with the company remained opaque. By the end of the year, it was clear that the relationship between Kojima and Konami had been shattered.
When Kojima’s newest game, Metal Gear Solid V: the Phantom Pain, won the best action/adventure game award at the Game Awards on December 3rd, Kiefer Sutherland, the voice of protagonist Big Boss, accepted the award on Kojima’s behalf. Keighley took to the stage and in an impassioned speech that went viral immediately afterward, said Konami had not allowed Kojima to attend the awards.
It was a public black eye for Konami, who were seen as largely responsible for Metal Gear Solid V’s many flaws and the cancellation of Kojima’s other announced game, Silent Hills. On December 15th, Kojima announced that he was turning his development company Kojima Productions into an independent enterprise and that its first game would be published by Sony. That game was Death Stranding.
Death Stranding’s nominations at the 2019 Game Awards are hard to separate from that series of events, as well as Keighley’s ongoing relationship with Kojima. Kojima himself sits as a member of the show’s advisory board, which also includes major industry figures such as Nintendo president Doug Bowser, Activision president Rob Kostich, and Microsoft EVP Phil Spencer. Keighley appears in Death Stranding via likeness as the “Ludens Fan.” Ludens is the name of the astronaut mascot for Kojima Productions.
“I respect and appreciate the concern,” Keighley told Kotaku via email when asked about this appearance of conflict. “This is why we have the FAQ right at the top of the website to make the process clear. It’s also why I don’t vote on the nominees or winners. In my role as show producer I work closely with game publishers and developers on a number of levels, so [I] leave the judging to media outlets that provide a wide critical assessment.”
The Game Awards is structured as a mix between critics choice and people’s choice. Nominees are selected solely by the jury, which is comprised of 80 press outlets including Eurogamer, IGN, and Polygon. (Kotaku does not participate because the timing doesn’t work for us.) Once the nominees are revealed, the jury and viewers both vote on the award, with the fan vote counting for 10%.
The role of the advisory board, on which Kojima sits, is less clear. While the board plays no part in the voting process or jury selection, it does help “guide and advance the mission of the Game Awards,” Keighley says. When asked about the board’s specific duties, he said: “Functionally, this typically includes a few in person meetings every year to solicit general feedback on the show’s direction. These are broad stroke discussions.”
In other words, Kojima’s presence on the board—and friendship with Keighley—likely hasn’t affected his game’s nominations. That’s handled by the jury itself. The appearance of impropriety remains, as so many observers have pointed out. The Game Awards, like many other big awards shows, is a quagmire of potential conflicts of interest. It is as much a celebration of the year in games as it is an opportunity to bring in viewers by showing hot new trailers and revealing big new games. The show is peppered with commercials and exclusive reveals from the same companies whose games are nominated for awards—and whose members are on The Game Awards’ board.
Of course, one look at Hollywood reveals a similar situation, as anyone who’s participated in the Oscars or Emmys might tell you. But there’s a key difference here: the Oscars and Emmys aren’t associated with a single man. The Game Awards has existed since 2014, and it’s always been produced, hosted, and promoted by Geoff Keighley. His public relationship with Kojima ultimately affects how people might read into Death Stranding’s nominations, and any eventual wins.
Far more than the presence of Death Stranding, the entire show’s credibility is called into question by the absence of games like Warframe from the ‘ongoing game’ category for example, while including shit like Rainbow Six Siege.
It’s clearly an inside baseball thing, a popularity contest held amongst a few very specific circles of industry insiders who are very clearly limiting the scope of what they’ll look at within the industry.
Agreed. In saying that, Mads for the win.
If it's set up like the Oscars, then it's all about money and nothing at all to do with actually good games.
I've been really enjoying Siege...
What would make Warframe the better ongoing game? Is it popularity, because Siege would win. Is it being a complete package, because Warframe never became a whole game, it literally ends at mid game and people make excuses for it.
It's hard to compare popularity alone. Neither publishes their concurrent player counts and both have stand-alone launchers outside of Steam, along with being multiplatform. The registered users are about on par, too. I would suggest that you could compare which game is popular enough to hold an annual fan convention and which one is not, in which case Warframe would win.
When it comes to being an 'ongoing game', which implies judging the level of post-launch engagement... well. It's no contest. When it comes to devstreams, competitions, new features, new game mechanics, new maps/tilesets, new characters, new weapons, hell even entire new game modes, Warframe kicks Siege's ass up and down the hall and doesn't stop kicking. It's really sad how poorly most nominated titles do compared to Warframe on that count.
I mean the easiest argument against the cons, is that Siege has Masters. It is not only a tournament, but used to show off the upcoming season.
Man come on, Warframe has completed not a single feature in the last six years. Everything is half baked to get you to splurge money on skins, catalysts or boosters and once people have dropped doe, they push on to the next under cooked feature.
I really like Warframe's player to player economy, but it is still a clear shake down that people give a free pass on because it is free up front, while gouging the fuck out of "competitive" moon and mountain clan members in the vein of a mobile title.
What on earth do you mean 'not completed a single feature'? What exactly do you think 'finished' looks like? And compared to what? If you think 'finished' means they stop working on it then that's the opposite of what you should be looking for in an on-going game. The thing should never be finished. It should be constantly iterated on.
And if you're trying to claim that they're not completed 'enough' that they shouldn't be considered whole, engaging, meaningful features and systems fleshed out and on par with the supposedly complete features of other games, that's not only ignorant, but demonstrably, provably untrue. If Warframe's features are incomplete, then you will find it nearly impossible to find another game whose features are complete.
Index? Finished and being improved. (Fuck man, new game modes WITHIN a new game mode!) Pets, completed AND expanding. Starting with sentinels, then moving on to Kubrow, Kavat, and Moas, each unique and full of extensive build configurations and ever-expanding mod sets. Mods: Finished and iterated on with improvements over and over. Story quests. SO MANY. Invasions. Events. Nightwave. Open worlds complete with their own quests, bounties, gathering, crafting, codex-collecting. Faction reputation, complete with missions and rewards. Collecting and crafting warframes and weapons. Personalized housing areas. Collecting things to put in there. Shared housing, with functions. Clan research. Mandachord creation/importing/trading, with actual in-game uses. Extensive customization options, including collecting more.
Any time you log in to Warframe there are eight billion things you could be working on.
How many equivalent features in Siege? The list is utterly dwarfed in both breadth AND depth.
You must be joking death stranding is definitely game of the year hands down.
Anyone think otherwise is bloody stupid