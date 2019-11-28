Dell And Alienware's Best Black Friday 2019 Deals

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

Need a laptop upgrade or a decent tax write off for the financial year? Dell usually have one or two solid options, whether it's a new thin and light for work, a new UltraSharp, or a pre-built gaming PC.

As per normal, Dell is offering up to 40 percent off select PCs, laptops and monitors from now, with the bargain jumping up to 55 percent off just on Black Friday. That includes the Alienware brand as well, and usually the savings are biggest on models with 8th generation Intel hardware, although there's some good discounts on this year's XPS range with latest Ice Lake chips.

Dell's Latest 2-In-1 Doesn't Quite Have The Gaming Chops, But It's Still A Great Laptop Laptop manufacturers love refreshing their stuff every year, and every year it's more or less the same story. Marginal percentage increases in performance here and there, 10 or 15 percent better performance in games there, maybe an extra half hour of battery life. Occasionally some great quality-of-life changes get implemented, but most of the companies in the laptop game are facing the same problem: good screens just take up too much juice. Read more

Here's what you can get for the rest of today, before the bigger deals kick in. You can get an extra 5 percent off by using the XPSPLUS5 checkout code on some of the XPS and Gaming PCs below, but the code is a little limited so the prices below are just with the existing discounts.

All the Black Friday deals can be found here, and you can see the rotating roster via the Dell front page. Below you'll find direct links to some of the headline deals.

