Divinity: Original Sin Is A Board Game Now

One of the best RPGs of the past few years could soon be coming to your tabletop. Earlier this week, Larian Studios and Lynnvander Studios began a Kickstarter campaign for Divinity Original Sin: The Board Game.

The game is a co-operative spin on Divinity: Original Sin for up to four players, boasting a branching narrative and tactical combat featuring characters from D:OS II. Developed by Canadian board game company Lynnvander Studios, the expansive project is expected to release in October 2020.

The choices players make during each campaign will lead them towards one of multiple different endings, but Divinity Original Sin: The Board Game also employs the Chronicle System. Each copy of the game comes with a one-time code allowing players to submit the choices they made during their adventure to Lynnvander, who will collect the information and use it to shape the direction of future expansions.

The Kickstarter campaign began earlier this week, but has already blown past its $235,000 goal and currently sits at $724,202 as of writing. Sure, it’s likely to set you back a substantial amount but, given how good Original Sin II was, I’m sure it’ll prove be worth it.

This post originally appeared on Kotaku UK, bringing you original reporting, game culture and humour from the British isles.