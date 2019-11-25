Here's Fanatical's Black Friday Deals

Haven't got enough games? Don't worry, we'll sort you out.

We've featured Fanatical here plenty in the past — they were one of the first legitimate online key resellers to sell directly in Australian dollars, well before Steam, and they've continued offering good deals to Aussies ever since.

Like other stores, they've kicked off their Black Friday deals already. There's just under 2000 games on offer right now, with bargains on Kingdom Come: Deliverance, a fantastic bundle that includes The Swindle, River City Ransom Underground and Chroma Squad, Quantum Break, Titan Quest: Ragnarok, Strange Brigade, XCOM 2, Hitman, Overcooked 2, Jackbox Party Pack 6 and much, much more.

As is often the case, there's a coupon code. Entering BLACK10 at checkout will take a further 10 percent off all games, although it won't apply to Football Manager 2020, Nintendo games, pre-orders and any specially highlighted deals.

The latter is usually where you get the biggest discounts. Here's the current crop of those for now:

Civilization VI Platinum: $62.13 (64% off)

War of the Overworld: $6.55 (84% off)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition: $56.98 (62% off)

As for the rest of the deals, there's ... well, there's quite a lot.

Superhot VR: $16.17

Civilization 6 Gathering Storm: $16.17

Jackbox Party Pack 6: $33.03

Tropico 6 El Prez Edition: $46.18

Quantum Break: $12.25

Borderlands 2 GOTY: $15.82

Worms Armageddon: $3.68

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition: $25.35

Dying Light: $16.68

Blasphemous: $25.88

Deus Ex Bundle: $3.55

Simcity 4: $2.42

Goodbye Deponia Premium Edition: $3.05

Stronghold Crusader 2: $4.89

Freight Tycoon Inc: $0.62

Might & Magic Heroes VII - Full Pack: $6.11

Wacky Wheels HD: $1.20

Munin: $0.62

Deponia: $1.20

10 Second Ninja X: $1.20

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC: $62.33

Sniper Elite 3 + Season Pass: $18.44

ELEX: $24.21

Strange Brigade: $12.18

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition: $4.851

F.E.A.R. Bundle: $6.075

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $28.44

Hitman GOTY: $13.03

Lords of the Fallen GOTY: $5.52

Wreckfest: $23.43

Spintires: $7.40

Kingdom Come Deliverance: $21.24

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen: $16.31

Ancestors Legacy: $16.20

Aven Colony: $7.37

Shadow of Mordor Bundle: $59.65

XCOM 2 Collection: $35.08

KOTOR 1 + 2: $5.17

Recore Definitive Edition: $12.12

Titan Quest Atlantis: $15.96

Battle Chasers Nightwar: $9.21

Overcooked 2: $17.79

Arcania + Gothic: $12.23

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $2.58

There's thousands - literally thousands more - so you can dig through all the deals via this link or via the front page, where the rolling flash deals live.

