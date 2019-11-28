Former Fire Emblem ROM Hack Becomes Brand New Video Game

Once upon a time, there was a ROM hack for Fire Emblem called Midnight Sun. It was cancelled in 2017, but is now back, having spent the intervening years transforming itself into a standalone, original video game.

No longer based on Nintendo’s classic series, it’s now called Path of the Midnight Sun, and is more of a visual novel with RPG elements than a tactical combat game like Fire Emblem.

Still, the tone is very similar, and Path of the Midnight Sun has even gone and got some voice actors who have worked not just on Fire Emblem, but Pokemon as well.

Here’s what it used to look like:

And here’s what it looks like now:

The game’s currently up on Kickstarter, with hopes to release on PC and Mac (and Switch) at the end of next year.