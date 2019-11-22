Get Ready For Amazon's Cloud Gaming Service

The writing was on the wall - so large you could see it from space - and now, it seems that Amazon are finally going to put their giant server farms towards cloud gaming.
It's been a known quantity for years, literally. Most gamers and common folk have a tendency to think of Amazon as the online shopping service, but its the gargantuan heft of Amazon Web Services that competes with Microsoft and Google to power the majority of the internet's traffic — and after Amazon outbid Google to buy Twitch, the expectation has always been that Amazon would eventually make a more direct play in the gaming space.
Now, that seems to be happening. Two sources have told CNET that the Bezos-run giant will formally announce its streaming service next year, having recruited staff from rivals like Microsoft to run the show. Amazon are still forging ahead with its own game engine, with job ads looking for documentation writers and dev engineers.
Apart from patent filings, Amazon have been pretty clear about their intentions, even if they made a string of devs redundant from their internal studio in the middle of E3. (The developers in that situation were offered other roles within Amazon and given 60 days notice, which is a vast improvement on how layoffs usually pan out in the gaming industry.)
It's hard not to see Amazon taking a similar approach to Google with this. Given that they own Twitch, the obvious appeal is to further monetise the interaction viewers have with their streamers, incorporating some kind of connection that lets people go directly from watching gameplay to jumping right into gameplay, if not the same spot, then the same save or some feature that emulates what they were just watching. Google's version of this is called Stream Connect, which will supposedly launch in one game before Christmas, and it'd be nuts if Amazon didn't do something similar.
Of course, the kicker is that Amazon has the exact same problem as Google: content. The Stadia experience, which is still leagues above PlayStation Now and OnLive in years prior, is so sub-par and modelled so badly that it's impossible to recommend. The fact that it works is great, but the content library is so thin and the value proposition remains horrific compared to buying a game via any other way. And given that Amazon's internal development efforts haven't gotten off to the best start, it's hard to see them getting around the content problem, which is ultimately what people want from their games.
But while Microsoft has a definite advantage in this area, Amazon also has virtually unlimited buckets of money. Google does as well, and given that the two companies have no compulsion in solving a problem with literal billions, it should make for some interesting competition for gamers. And, with a little bit of luck, it might actually make cloud gaming available and enjoyable in countries like Australia before the end of the decade. After all, if there's anyone in the world who can make it work, it was always going to be: Microsoft, Google and Amazon.
Content is not the problem, that will grow over time. The problem is the fact that the infrastructure just isn't there yet so while a few people (relatively speaking) can enjoy a problem free, perfect experience, the majority of the world won't or can't at all.
It's not something that Google, Amazon, Microsoft and whoever else can solve on their own either unless they take over the broadband infrastructure of nations. Although there is Google Fiber and Amazon planning their own broadband networks their reach and power is limited. Of course, given the state of our own NBN maybe it wouldn't be so bad to have corporately owned broadband networks.