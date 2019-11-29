Green Man Gaming's Best Black Friday 2019 Deals

Image: Obsidian

If you like your gaming sales big, then you're in luck. Black Friday is coming and with it, a bunch of PC titles are being slashed on Green Man Gaming including The Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mordhau.

It's actually the early bird offers that are available now with even more titles to be added when Black Friday actually comes around. To continue the good times, GMG is also giving away five free games with certain purchases. Look for games with the '+5' tag in the corner to be eligible for that promotion. Just make sure you get in before December 3 when the sale finishes.

That list, which is subject to change, includes these titles as of writing:

AdVenture Capitalist

Arizona Sunshine

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Guns of Icarus Alliance

Killing Floor: Incursion

Last Tide

Neverwinter

Rock Band VR

Sprint Vector

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Tera

There Came An Echo

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

It's not a particularly impressive list but it could change around as some games become unavailable.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the best Black Friday sales on Green Man Gaming:

Image: Borderlands 3

All prices are in AUD.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey: $26.98

Assassin's Creed III Remastered: $26.98

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: $36.43

Borderlands 3: $52.24

Civilization VI: $29.67

Darksiders III: $26.50

Far Cry 5: $20.24

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition: $29.50

Forager: $19.69

GTA V: $21.42

Imperator: Rome: $34.34

Monster Hunter World: $37.38

Mordhau: $32.21

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: $10.79

NBA 2K20: $31.48

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition: $80.97

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition: $94.47

The Jackbox Party Pack 6: $27.38

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition: $80.97

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: $10.16

Tropico 6: $41.62

WWE 2K20 - Digital Deluxe: $48.58

WWE 2K20: $31.48

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection: $18.82

You can browse the rest of GMG's offerings here. And for more Black Friday deals, see our roundup below.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.