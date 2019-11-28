Here's December 2019's Xbox Live Games With Gold Lineup

December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold are a good mix, especially if you like movie tie-ins. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
December’s Games with Gold are:
Xbox One
-
Insane Robots (December 1-31)
-
Jurassic World Evolution (December 16-January 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
-
Toy Story 3 (December 1-15)
-
Castlevania: Lord of Shadow—Mirror of Fate HD (December 16-31)
Personally I like these sort of lineups of games that I would never actually buy, so I actually get new games each month, lol.