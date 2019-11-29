Here's Steam's Best Black Friday 2019 Deals

Image: Valve

Black Friday is a good excuse to finally commit to buying that game you've been eyeing for weeks or months. Now Steam's jumping on board, it's gotten even harder to ignore. Here's a roundup of the standouts including Gears 5, Code Vein and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Steam's 'Autumn' sales will run from November 27 until December 4 at 5am EST and as always, there's a good blend of AAA and addictive indie games. The good thing about Steam is you can decide to buy it for yourself or as an early Christmas gift for your friend or family member. Alternatively, you can schedule the gift to be sent at a later date - like December 25 - if you're feeling a bit cute.

Either way, it's a solid list of sales so here are some of our favourites from it.

Steam highlights:

Image: Xbox Game Studios

A Plague Tale: Innocence: $29.97

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition: $11.22

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Standard Edition: $40.47

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition: $67.98

Cities: Skylines: $10.73

Civilisation VI: $22.48

Code Vein: $52.46

DARK SOULS III: $21.23

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED: $34.17

DayZ: $41.99

Dead Space: $7.23

Dead Space 2: $7.23

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs): $32.98

Disco Elysium: $45.56

Dishonored 2: $14.98

Dishonored: Complete Collection: $34.48

DOOM (2016): $10.48

DOOM 3 BFG Edition: $8.98

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition: $8.98

Fallout 4: $13.48

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $26.98

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate: $8.98

Far Cry 5: $22.48

Gears 5: $49.97

Grand Theft Auto V: $23.97

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City: $10.48

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: $13.49

HITMAN 2 - Gold Edition: $34.98

Just Cause 3: $3.44

Mass Effect 2: $7.23

METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Definitive Experience: $17.18

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition: $21.23

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD: $42.47

RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2: $29.68

Rocket League: $14.47

Rust: $33.46

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $58.46

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: $35.52

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments: $5.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter: $13.99

Sniper Elite Complete Pack: $40.43

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered: $16.98

Terraria: $7.12

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified: $5.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: $17.47

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $29.97

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition: $23.69

The Witcher Trilogy: $21.68

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist: $10.18

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: $44.97

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: $11.98

Total War: WARHAMMER II: $30.59

XCOM 2: $22.48

Wow-ee, it's going to be hard to whittle down that list down to just a few. Good luck. You can check out the full sale here.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.