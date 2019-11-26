How To Play Video Games Without Messing Up Your Body

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

It’s obvious that parking your butt on the couch for several hours straight playing a game isn’t good for you, but sometimes it’s hard to resist. Here’s how to do it without messing up your body.

Drink Water And Snack Healthy

Dr. Caitlin McGee, a physical therapist that works with esports players, said to think of your body like a heat metre in a video game. “Over time, as you continue to play, your heat metre builds up—muscles fatigue, tendons move over the same surfaces again and again, alertness and attention decrease,” she said over email. You’ll know when you’ve reached the metre’s cap: that’s when you’ve reached the point of fatigue, like if your eyes start to hurt or if you get a crick in your neck, or when it feels like you have an injury. One way not to reach that cap is to drink plenty of water and have healthy snacks. It may be tempting to grab a soda, coffee or alcohol, but they’ll dehydrate you and make you tired. Likewise, as fun as it is to grab a pizza and game all night, you’re better off with healthy snacks. Streamer Ellohime, who built his channel on 24 hour marathon streams, recommends fruit, nuts, or yogurt to keep you energised. You might not be planning on going for a full 24 hours, but if you stay hydrated and snack healthfully, you’ll probably lower your chances of waking up in a pile of crumbs as I have definitely done in the past.

Good Posture Makes A Difference

Sitting all day is bad for you. It’s linked to a variety of ailments, like heart disease, damage to the disks in your spine, and even colon cancer. When you’re sitting, try not to slouch. The key to good posture is maintaining the three natural curves of your spine: an inward curve at the top of the neck, and outward curve at your upper back, and another inward curve at the lower back.

You don’t necessarily have to buy an expensive gamer chair to maintain these while sitting at a desk, but they are built with those supports in mind. If you’re just using a normal, non-gamer chair, the key is to sit with your butt all the way back in the seat, your feet flat and your knees even and pointing straight ahead, with a pillow or rolled up towel behind your lower back. Ideally, your keyboard will be at your belly button.

Gif: Dr. Caitlin McGee

On a couch, it’s not much different, though Dr. McGee said to make sure you support your arms, whether it be with pillows or your lap.

Take Breaks

This one is kind of a no brainer, but when you’re in the middle of playing Civilization or shooting the shit in Destiny with friends, it’s hard to remember to just get up and move around. Dr. McGee recommended setting a timer for every 45 minutes to an hour and taking a one to two minute break, “to stretch, get up, do breathing exercises, get your blood pumping.” Taking breaks can also help prevent eye strain. If you’re feeling lightheaded, your eyes burn even when they’re closed, or they just feel sore, that is a sign that you need stop looking at a screen for a little while. Something to keep in mind is the “20-20-20 rule.” The idea is that for every twenty minutes you spend looking at a screen, you should spend twenty seconds looking at something twenty feet away. It can be hard to get into this habit, but your eyes will thank you.

Remember To Stretch

During your short breaks, make sure to stretch out whatever feels sore. This could be as simple as stretching out your hips and wrists and touching your toes. Pay attention to what your body is telling you. If you’re not sure what to do, Dr. McGee said to try breathing exercises to help reset your posture.

Dr. McGee also recommended stretching before you start playing. Just like you need to be aware of the heat metre that is your body rising, you can also do things that slow the rate of that rise, like warming up your body.

When you game for a long, unbroken period of time, “You’ve given yourself a higher number of movements that cause strain, increased the likelihood of fatigue of your postural muscles, and increased the risk of circulatory impairments like blood clots,” Dr. McGee said. It might not seem like it, but sitting down for hours of a time does but tension and strain on your body in the same way working out does, and stretching can help alleviate that strain. I like to do a quick Sun Salutation whenever I need to stretch my body out, and Dr. McGee has a routine of stretches that she recommends for warm up and cool down on her website.

When you want to veg out and game, it’s much easier to just grab a six pack and a pizza and sink into the couch, but in the long run that’s going to take a toll on you. Repeatedly pushing your body to the limit can result in injury. You owe it to yourself to take care of your body—you’ll feel better, and also be able to game longer.

  • BJ @bj1

    It's obvious that parking your butt on the couch for several hours straight playing a game isn't good for you ...

    .... WHAT?

    1
  • tehnoodnub @tehnoodnub

    All good advice. I've always got a bottle or two of water next to me when I play games. As soon as they're empty, I pause and get up to refill them. I'll usually stretch at the same time. It's also not uncommon for me to play standing at intervals.

    0
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    I consider this sensible medical advice to be an assault on my beliefs, principles, and my very way of life. JE REFUSE!

    Oops. OK too early... what I was GOING to add was, "Huh. It turns out I already do most of this stuff out of instinct/urges anyway. Water, stretching, getting some air when feeling cooped..."

    Last edited 04/04/18 1:02 pm
    1
  • Gooky @mrtaco

    My posture is totally fucked. Been slouching really bad lately, need to fix up my chair.

    2
    • ponyface @ponyface

      Mate try these simple exercises and you will be amazed at the improvement in your posture:

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LT_dFRnmdGs

      0
      • Gooky @mrtaco

        Exercises? That sounds like effort, why can't someone fix it without me having to do anything.

        Though the neck's less of a problem I think (feels like that one's been down to poor sleep of late), I generally keep my head up pretty well and don't use a phone much. It's more the lower back that's a concern from the way I slouch in my chair, do you know of anything targeted at fixing that?

        0
  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    Important article.
    Make sure you get up for a walk and stretch those legs, everyone!

    1
  • cesario @cesario

    Just get VR, iv never been so fit playing video games till now

    2
    • Nuka Girl @pookie101

      "And in local new a person who went by the online name Cesario" is in hospital after accidentally falling out a window while using virtual reality

      5
      • kolreth @kolreth

        Why the downvotes? There are quite a few vids of ppl playing VR games where they turn and run headfirst into a wall.

        0
  • aericerra @aericerra

    Standing desks ftw.

    0
    • stormo @stormo

      I have a meniscus injury in one of my knees which means standing desks are a no-go for me, unfortunately.

      0
    • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

      Standing all day can actually be just as bad for you. The trick is to get about half and half.

      0
  • novasensei @novasensei

    Long load times, lobby waits etc are a great time to smash out some squats and push-ups.

    1
  • badge @badge

    I work on the same schedule my work recommends - 5 minutes break every hour.

    If I'm every lucky enough to get the chance to play for more than three hours at a time (rarer and rarer) I'll go for an hour's walk.

    Replaced salty, fatty, sugary snacks with fruit, fizzy drinks and beer with water (mostly), and invested in a posture-assisting cushion for the couch.

    There are still healthier ways to spend my time., but harm minimisation works for me.

    0
  • woody28 @woody28

    Oh I usually start sitting all proper - then I really get into the game, and start to lean forward. Can't help myself. haha.

    1
  • cr33g @cr33g

    I find that I'm in a similar position at work, e.g. I'm sitting on a chair in front of a computer for several hours per day.

    - Get up every forty five minutes or so, go to the kitchen, get yourself a glass of water. You'll be needing bathroom breaks too, but at the very least you're regularly hydrated and regularly moving.

    - Exercise. We can't counteract eight or more hours of sitting down by exercising at the end of the day, but we should all be exercising somewhere between half an hour to an hour, every day (at least five days a week, in my opinion).

    0

