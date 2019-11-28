Humble Bundle's Best Black Friday Gaming Deals

It seems like everyone is celebrating Black Friday this year, and even Humble Bundle's getting in on the fun. They've got some great deals on AAA and indie titles, including A Hat in Time, Code Vein, Dark Souls and more.

You can check out all of these deals over on the Humble Bundle games store.

AAA Deals

There's plenty of fantastic AAA games available on special on the Humble Bundle store, including discounts on recent hits like Code Vein and Bloodstained.

Code Vein: $52.46

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $47.17

Indivisible: $59.45

Little Nightmares: $7.36

Shadow of Mordor GOTY: $14.47

The Witcher III: $11.99

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: $7.23

Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition: $14.74

Tyranny: $22.11

Tropico 6: $48.96

Mortal Kombat X: $9.84

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4: $7.23

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7: $7.23

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham: 7.23

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Trilogy: $5.30

One Piece World Seeeker: $37.47

Super Lucky's Tale: $19.15

Best of the Indies

Humble Publishing is celebrating its games line-up with some solid discounts on their best indie titles, and there's plenty of other worthwhile indies on sale besides.

A Hat in Time: $21.47

Staxel: $17.37

Forager: $23.57

Void Bastards: $31.21

Crying Suns: $28.77

WARSAW: $23.41

Talisman: Digital Edition: $2.94

GRIS: $12.51

My Friend Pedro: $20.26

Heave Ho: $10.15

PIKUNIKU: $9.25

Crossing Souls: $11.05

Hotline Miami: $3.68

The Red Strings Club: $11.05

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse: $11.05

Minit: $7.36

Drawful 2: $8.83

You Don't Know Jack Bundle: $14.73

Quiplash: $7.36

Last Day of June: $11.78

Orwell: $3.68

Surviving Mars: $20.04

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin: $10.31

Song of the Deep: $5.52

Kathy Rain: A Detective is Born: $4.42

