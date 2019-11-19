I Didn't Realise How Much I Love Suspending Games Until The Outer Worlds Took That Away

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

The Outer Worlds begins with your character coming out of cryo-sleep. They’ve been out of commission for years as their colony ship travelled across the galaxy, but once awakened they’re able to pick up right where they left off. I’ve come to take it for granted this console generation that my games can do this as well.

It’s become standard for consoles to checkpoint where your game is at before it shuts down. That way, when you start it back up, you can get right back to that boss fight that crushed you the night before or solving a puzzle you’ve just realised the solution to. Ironically, despite the role crysleep plays in The Outer Worlds, the game itself doesn’t support suspend mode, at least on Xbox One where I’m playing it.

It took several days of me holding down the home button on my controller and shutting down the console before I remembered The Outer Worlds needed to be treated differently. It’s not necessarily the game’s fault that modern consoles have taught me bad habits, but it was jarring, and frustrating. I’m sure in a few years people will feel the same about coming across the odd load screen here or there, at least if promises about what the PS5 will be able to do are to be believed.

Once touted as a small, quality of life improvement to make switching from the PS3 or Xbox 360 to the PS4 or Xbox One more enticing, it’s something that has made fitting games into the little cracks and pauses in the churn of daily life much easier. Nothing hit home for me how much we seem to have been collectively conditioned by this convenience as when, after a late night of Colossus slaying on the PS2, my friend simply turned off the game, only for the consequences of his actions to slowly dawn on him as he watched us stare blankly at him.

But I also didn’t realise just how good it feels to turn on my console and immediately start playing my game exactly where I’d left off the night before before going from The Outer Worlds to Death Stranding. The latter can feel so sprawling and epic, overwhelming in the distances you need to traverse and the granular management of those treks, that the first time the game came out of suspend mode I was briefly shocked, probably like how I felt the first time I experienced it after buying a PS4. There was Norman Reedus standing exactly where I’d left him, sheepishly shifting his weight under the dozen or so containers and ladders he was carrying on his back.

It reminded me that “next-gen” experiences aren’t always the result of some big, shiny new feature, but sometimes the culmination of a dozen small improvements and amenities that together make the past unrecognizable. I never knew how much I wanted to be able to shutdown my console at will until it became second nature to me.

Comments

  • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

    this got me too! I was shocked at how incontinent it was for me. I have young baby and i love to be able to switch around between apps, tv, twitch and games (all within my xbox) when needed but i found it ridiculously hard with outer worlds because it had to re load every time i switched out if it

    EDIT: inconsistent

    Last edited 19/11/19 12:10 pm
    0
    • kapone @kapone

      Incontinent? In the words of Inigo Montoya, I do not think it means what you think it means.

      (or maybe it was a Freudian slip due to the young baby?)

      2
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    Uh, so what happens instead? Might be nice to explain that, especially in what appears to be a cautionary tale.

    I love the suspend feature on consoles and use it all the time but I always make sure that I've saved and haven't got anything too important going on when I do because it's surprising how many things can happen that result in your console either losing power or needing to be power cycled before turning on. There's also been a number of games that just don't take it too well and dump you back to the intro screen, especially those with online connections.

    Basically the moral of the story is that the suspend feature is nice but always make sure you leave your game in a state you can easily recover if something goes wrong.

    2
  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    I never use suspend because I always forget about it and switch everything off at the wall when I go out or head to bed.

    1
    • arnna @arnna

      Me too. I don’t see the point of this feature.

      0
      • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

        I dont always have time for big gaming sessions and have a kid. I sometimes get 10 mins here or there to play and being able to turn the console on and instantly continue is essential or i waste so so much time. Game loading times can be pretty outrageous these days.

        0
    • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

      Turning the power off at the wall, i thought that was something only old people did hahaha ;)

      0
      • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

        I have a kid too, look upon your future of turning everything off at the wall, asking why every light in the house is on and protecting the central heating/cooling so that it might never be called upon again!

        Yeah it is kind of a old people thing, it's a force of habit my mother taught me lol.

        0
        • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

          hahaha yeah not looking forward to that ;)

          0
          • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

            You can still put your own flair on it, last time I came home to all the lights on in the house, I asked my partner if Rohan answered her calls for aid.

            1
  • matt1234 @matt1234

    The game has autosave and quicksave manual, why the hell would you rely on suspend?
    It takes all of a minute to load the game back up, all you are doing is wasting power

    1
  • kronosah @kronosah

    Suspend is awesome, I leave everything I have on all the time, but its not something to rely on - there's power outages, accidents with children/pets screwing around with things they shouldn't - that sort of thing.
    I am of the old school from before this was even considered to be a thing, the school where even autosave wasn't all that common so practice was to just save before you log off. Saved many headaches.

    0

