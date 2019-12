Inside Japan's First Nintendo Store

This week, Nintendo Tokyo will open its doors to the general public. Today was a press preview, allowing for a peek inside for what to expect.

Naturally, there is a ton of merch, including some excellent Japan-only items. The statues and the store layout look nice!

Nintendo this week throws open the doors to its first bricks-and-mortar store in Tokyo, offering everything from Super Mario mugs to Zelda handbags as part of a new gaming complex in the heart of the city https://t.co/C0Eq9ROhw8 pic.twitter.com/wNnP2M5QJE — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 19, 2019

Nintendo Tokyo opens in the new Parco in Shibuya on Friday pic.twitter.com/lHeXiR9Iyd — Sam Nussey (@SamNusseyRTRS) November 19, 2019

And here's walkaround of Nintendo Tokyo store. 今週オープンの渋谷パルコ内にあるニンテンドートウキョウ。店内を歩き回ってみました。近々お出かけされる方も、そうでない方も、下見感覚でぜひ。 pic.twitter.com/ijGj8j8xJe — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) November 19, 2019

There is also a Pokémon Centre right next door!