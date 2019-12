Inside Tokyo's Newest Pokémon Centre

Image: Pokemon

This week, a new Pokémon Centre is opening in Tokyo. Yesterday, Kotaku showed a short preview of the shop. Today, let’s have a closer look.

The Pokémon Centre opens this week in Shibuya. With is dark, sleek interior and life-sized Mewtwo display, it does look different from other Pokémon Centres. So does the merch.

Just look at this!

So cool!