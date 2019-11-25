Japan's First Nintendo Store Opened Last Friday, But Lines Are Still Hours Long

Nintendo Tokyo opened on Friday. Lots of people came to the first day, and you’d think that by today, the crowds would have subsided. Nope!
Twenty minutes after opening today, the wait reached 4 hours. Within 45 minutes, it was over 6 hours. Even this afternoon, at 3:15 PM, the wait was around 2 hours.
Just look at these line photos. I mean, today is Monday—a workday!
渋谷パルコ、ニンテンドートウキョウ朝なのにもうこの列。すごい・・・
渋谷パルコのニンテンドートーキョー
6時間待ちとか人気すぎじゃない？????????#任天堂TOKYO
渋谷PARCOで
NintendoTOKYO並んでます????
世界のNintendo????#渋谷PARCO#NintendoTOKYO
I arrived at 10:20 at #shibuyaparco to visit the the #NintendoTOKYO store; hundreds of people lining up and an estimated 4 hours of waiting before access the shop
After one hour the estimated waiting time is 6 hours
this is crazy!!!
渋谷パルコのNintendo Tokyo
平日なのに待ち時間6時間待ち！#任天堂TOKYO#NintendoTOKYO
120分！？げつようびのはずでは…… #NintendoTOKYO
The wait time is 120 minutes.
入場制限 120分待ちらしいw #NintendoTOKYO
え今日平日やなかったっけ????120分待ちとか、、 #NintendoTOKYO
The sign here reads that the wait is 120 minutes.
ディズニーのアトラクションかと思ったよね
とりあえず並んどきます#NintendoTOKYO
Here, it reads 150 minutes.
#NintendoTOKYO 待ちなう
FYI the wait to get into the Nintendo Shop on Shibuya is two hours. On a weekday afternoon.
next time for me @paiian ! Too crowded #NintendoTOKYO
Hopefully tomorrow, the wait won’t be so long.
How is this Japan’s first Nintendo store?
Like, how didn’t they make one years ago already