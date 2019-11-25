Japan's First Nintendo Store Opened Last Friday, But Lines Are Still Hours Long

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Screenshot: N_Officialstore

Nintendo Tokyo opened on Friday. Lots of people came to the first day, and you’d think that by today, the crowds would have subsided. Nope!

Twenty minutes after opening today, the wait reached 4 hours. Within 45 minutes, it was over 6 hours. Even this afternoon, at 3:15 PM, the wait was around 2 hours.

Just look at these line photos. I mean, today is Monday—a workday!

The wait time is 120 minutes.

The sign here reads that the wait is 120 minutes.

Here, it reads 150 minutes.

Hopefully tomorrow, the wait won’t be so long.

Comments

  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    How is this Japan’s first Nintendo store?
    Like, how didn’t they make one years ago already

    0
  • pokedad @pokedad

    It's at Shibuya Parco. That place is a nightmare on any given day.

    0

