Japan's First Nintendo Store Opened Last Friday, But Lines Are Still Hours Long

Nintendo Tokyo opened on Friday. Lots of people came to the first day, and you’d think that by today, the crowds would have subsided. Nope!

Twenty minutes after opening today, the wait reached 4 hours. Within 45 minutes, it was over 6 hours. Even this afternoon, at 3:15 PM, the wait was around 2 hours.

Just look at these line photos. I mean, today is Monday—a workday!

I arrived at 10:20 at #shibuyaparco to visit the the #NintendoTOKYO store; hundreds of people lining up and an estimated 4 hours of waiting before access the shop

After one hour the estimated waiting time is 6 hours

this is crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/lSdRahbMW7 — Moor-Angol (@Moor_Angol) November 25, 2019

The wait time is 120 minutes.

The sign here reads that the wait is 120 minutes.

Here, it reads 150 minutes.

FYI the wait to get into the Nintendo Shop on Shibuya is two hours. On a weekday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TpcIbsO2fd — Lost Turntable (@LostTurntable) November 25, 2019

Hopefully tomorrow, the wait won’t be so long.