JB Hi-Fi Is Flogging Anthem For $4, Which Still Isn't Worth It

Image: JB Hi-Fi

Even when they don't mean to, JB still finds a way to be savage to Anthem.

As part of their Black Friday deals, JB are flogging all versions of Anthem for $4. That's staggering for a) a BioWare game which b) launched in February and, remarkably c) it's still not worth it, because a month of EA Access on PS4 or Xbox One costs you $5 a month, and the extra buck means you can play literally any other EA game for the same price. (Origin Access, the PC version of EA's subscription service, is a little pricer, but you can also pay $20 for a month and grab Jedi Fallen Order, so that's not a bad alternative.)

Poor Anthem has been brutalised over the last year. The game was so rushed that its own developers didn't know what the game was meant to be when it had that first major showing at E3. Weeks before the game's launch, EA redirect millions in marketing and appearance fees from Anthem into Apex Legends instead, which ended up being one of the smash hits of the year. As for Bioware's action adventure, major updates were then halted and cancelled entirely, with the studio reportedly looking at overhauling all of the game's systems completely.

Like Andromeda, the cost of grabbing Anthem now is so low that it would be hard not to get some enjoyment out of the game. But you could also get a lot more for your $4. Hell, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is cheaper than that. Would you really rather play Anthem over The Outer Worlds, Afterparty or Dishonored 2? Or hundreds of other games? Probably not.

Poor Anthem.

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    For 4 bucks, I'm pretty ok with buying it tbh if I care to. If I care to... but that means I have to go out to JB on my day off...

    I mean it IS apparently getting reworked like Final Fantasy XIV was, which ended up being massively playable, so who knows, there's precedent at least for a game being saved after launch with a total overhaul? It might happen?

    But... EA... I get the feeling they'll totally EA it...

    1
  • Camm @camm

    Grab some friends and play thru the main game, its an enjoyable enough coop shooter, especially for $4. Just don't stay for the GaaS shit afterwards

    5
  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    Im sorry, sure there are issues with it, but come on, it is seriously worth $4, even $20. The raw gameplay and story itself is not without its worth. I get you are trying to make a point, but from where I am standing it sounds rather hyperbolic.

    0
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      Alex’ core point of worth is an economic one.

      For $5 per month you can get ea access get anthem and a bunch of other games as well.
      If you cancel your sub at the end of the month and played two games then you’re economically in the lead.

      0
  • Ambrose Burnside Guest

    For $4 I caved.

    It's less than what I paid for Duke Nukem Forever :D

    0
  • John Brown @edc

    I knew this game was in trouble when the review codes they gave out were time limited and expired after only about two weeks. I've never seen that from any publisher or developer before.

    0
    • Gung-ho @gung-ho

      I knew this game was in trouble when it was being made by Bioware.

      0
  • djbear @djbear

    At this point, EA might as well make the game F2P given how cheap stores are trying to flog it.

    0
  • AusHuski Guest

    Seriously.. this game isnt bad. Its a bit repetitive but it has the opportunity to turn around. The core of the game is sold and the mechanics are good - it just lacks some decent worthwhile end game content.

    0
  • Horseface Guest

    How is paying a monthly $4 subscription better than a once off payment of $4?

    I bet you have subscriptions to everything: Netflix, Spotify, Stan, Hulu, EA, Ubisoft, Pornhub, Nintendo, BBC, NBA, MLB, LGBT, QRSTUV, WXYZ.

    Not wise divvying your entire paycheck to a bunch of corporations, and advising people to do the same.

    0

