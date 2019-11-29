Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Seems Likely After Big Launch Sales

Image: Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems almost guaranteed a follow-up after becoming one of the fastest-selling games in the license’s history. In an announcement Thursday, EA confirmed that Fallen Order is the fastest-selling digital launch for a Star Wars game, and the series’ top-selling PC launch.

No exact figures were supplied, but the implication is that Fallen Order has outperformed the much-maligned Battlefront 2 (EA’s sales expectations for the former are somewhere in the region of 6-8 million copies in its lifetime). It's a welcome boost for EA, too, which ever since signing a ten-year deal with Disney in 2013 has struggled to make the Star Wars license work.

That deal is due to run until March 2023, a timeframe that bodes well for the future of Cal Kestis and pals. In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Charlie Houser - brand strategy director at developer Respawn Entertainment - said that the studio is definitely looking to follow up on Fallen Order. “We’ve had an absolute blast. For a new team that’s come together at Respawn, it’s been a lot of learning to pull this off. Pending player reaction and feedback, and how everyone’s feeling about it, we would love to continue making awesome experiences and stories and keep telling that story in Star Wars.”

Given the largely positive reaction to Fallen Order, it's likely Respawn will get that chance to continue in the Star Wars universe: but be prepared to wait a while before we see it.

