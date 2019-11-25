'Jedi Master' Should Really Be The Easiest Difficulty Setting

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

You know what video games have gotten all wrong? Difficulty setting names. This week on Kotaku Splitscreen, we discuss.

This week we take a deep dive into Jedi Fallen Order, the great new Star Wars single-player action-adventure game from Respawn. We talk about its influences, its difficulty, and whether Uncharted and Metroid can really harmonise. Then we get into Half-Life VR and the tepid launch of Google Stadia (46:35) followed by some off-topic talk (1:04:49) on The Righteous Gemstones and Musicophilia.

We also talk about difficulty settings. I mean, what’s the deal? Kirk was discussing the game-breaking bug that forced him to start Jedi Fallen Order from scratch, and then, well, here’s an excerpt:

Kirk: So anyways, I’m blasting through the whole game on easy, which is pretty fun—you can just run up and kill shit.

Maddy: They should call that mode Jedi Master, actually.

Kirk: (laughs) You’re right.

Jason: That’s a really good point.

Kirk: That’s totally true. The easiest should be Jedi Master, and the hardest should be Padawan.

Maddy: Yeah, you’re a fucking youngling, you don’t know what you’re doing.

Kirk: Who’s getting killed by a basic scrub aardvark enemies.

Jason: Remember the Wolfenstein thing where it was like ‘baby mode’? Really, baby should be the hardest mode of all.

Maddy: You’re playing as a baby!

Comments

  • akeashar @akeashar

    I... well, I can’t really argue against that point. It would be hilarious to see the difficulty on a game flipped for that reason. I played through on Jedi Master and enjoyed the challenge.

    • Transientmind @transientmind

      I'll admit, it was compelling at first... but I can argue against it.

      It's just a misunderstanding about what the labels mean.
      They're not describing who who you're playing as... they're describing who the mode is for.

      Wolfenstein's 'baby mode' isn't about playing as a baby. BJ Blaskowicz is BJ Blaskowicz. It's for the game to be able to be completed by a baby.

      The misinterpretation is understandable, however, when you choose descriptors like, 'Padawan' vs 'Jedi Master', on account of how none of those things actually exist and the game will not be played by any of them.

      • jerichosainte @jerichosainte

        Agree, it's an interesting sentiment. But arguably, as difficulty level mainly effects enemy behaviour and damage, it requires the player to have more mastery of his skills at higher levels to overcome enemies. Higher difficulty make enemies more powerful, not Cal himself. And additionally from the players perspective these setting make sense.

      • soldant @soldant

        Wolfenstein's 'baby mode' isn't about playing as a baby.I seem to recall an article in 2017 that complained about this...

  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    It depends on your interpretation. Jedi Master can be taken from the viewpoint of the character as much as it can be taken as the skill level of the player. In fact, it should always make the most sense to take difficulty levels as describing the skill level of the player since the in-game characters always go through the same development and skill growth arc.

    Actually that would be an interesting way of framing a game. When you choose the difficulty level you're actually choosing at which point in the character's growth arc you're playing. Choose Newcomer then you go through the tutorial and awakening stages. Choose Apprentice and you go through the training and growth stages. Choose Master and you're basically thrown in at the ending arc when you've gained all your powers, faced all of the challenges and are now ready for closure and achieving destiny.

