Just Dance On Stadia Might Actually Be The Worst

The Stadia reviews are in, and they're not good. But you know what the worst part of the experience might be? Trying to play Just Dance 2020.
Part of the Stadia promise is the ability to stream games to your phone that wouldn't ordinarily belong there: Destiny, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and so on. Just Dance 2020 is another one of those titles, but what's astonishing is the whole setup process.
Because Just Dance 2020 needs to track your motion somehow, the game — regardless of what platform you're playing on — uses your smartphone to track your movement. But what if you want to play Just Dance on Google Stadia through your phone?
As Giant Bomb hilariously noted below, you'll need two phones: one to play the game, and another to track your scoring. You then have to go through a whole setup and pairing process, which kind of kills one of Stadia's biggest advantages — just jump in and play with no loading times etc. — before going through a little tutorial on how to navigate through the game using your phone.
The more I hear about Stadia, the less I want it. Hopefully by the time it actually comes to Australia, Stadia won't just have a library but a reason for using the service that makes sense for people who play games in 2019, not 2029.
Who wants to play Just Dance on their phone anyway?
If you are using it as the controller, you'd have no way of seeing the moves.
If you are using it not as the controller, you are looking at a small ass screen while dancing.
I can't see playing any of these games on your phone as useful really. It's more of a "play these games without a console".
Anyone out there actually wanting to play on their phone?
I could definitely see myself using a phone to play games. In fact, I have done so in the past using Steam's in-home streaming.
Just Dance though... No. It's not a thing you would play on your phone, I don't imagine. Though, you'd think there would be a way to use the phone as a controller while casting the game itself via chromecast, right?
Yes, this is exactly how it works.
And infact you can't even buy stadia without them sending you a Chromecast Ultra to plug into a TV.
Looks like stadia is the Media's new whipping bou for Clicks.
Infact every review I've seen said it works amazingly they just don't see a use for it.
The fact that it might not be the ideal platform for media reps that play games for a living on a desktop or console doesn't surprise me in the slightest.
For myself, that's setup GeForce streaming over the internet (yes here in Australia with NBN) it's fucking amazing being able to play games on my phone with a PS4 controller.
Just today I played destiny on my TV at 1080p 90hz using my laptop to stream to the tv in the room with aircon, totally latency within my house was 2.7ms (plus the lg TVs 120hz 1080p game-mode input latency of 11ms).
I can't feel the latency when on controller when using my iPad on 4g, and Google are only going to lower the latency since latency on NBN is pretty fucking awful. (35ms minimum added by my ISP)
Sigh.
There's two types of negative review I've seen about Stadia as a concept. The first, that you rightly diss, is that "who even wants this?" argument. People do want this. How big that market is, I don't know, but it has huge potential.
The second and more valid argument against Stadia is that it's not a great value proposition. Again, it has potential, but with Microsoft's XCloud looming and apparently leveraging everyone's existing XBox libraries and even Game Pass. People are going to hold out for that, and if it's better than Stadia, Google's in a bit of trouble.
Aside from all that, Google is banking on the fact that the new experience of playing these high-fidelity games on your phone (or anywhere) is going to spur devs into creating experiences that work on the platform. A lot of the criticisms of "why would I want to play that on a phone" are perfectly valid, as the majority of these games were not designed with a phone in mind. This Just Dance example sums it up perfectly.
But future experiences might be. And when they are, seamlessly transitioning between different form factors and screen sizes will be amazing, as the success of the Switch has already proven.