Just Dance On Stadia Might Actually Be The Worst

Image: Giant Bomb

The Stadia reviews are in, and they're not good. But you know what the worst part of the experience might be? Trying to play Just Dance 2020.

Part of the Stadia promise is the ability to stream games to your phone that wouldn't ordinarily belong there: Destiny, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and so on. Just Dance 2020 is another one of those titles, but what's astonishing is the whole setup process.

Because Just Dance 2020 needs to track your motion somehow, the game — regardless of what platform you're playing on — uses your smartphone to track your movement. But what if you want to play Just Dance on Google Stadia through your phone?

As Giant Bomb hilariously noted below, you'll need two phones: one to play the game, and another to track your scoring. You then have to go through a whole setup and pairing process, which kind of kills one of Stadia's biggest advantages — just jump in and play with no loading times etc. — before going through a little tutorial on how to navigate through the game using your phone.

The moment Jeff realized you would need 2 phones for Just Dance in the Stadia review at @giantbomb is beautiful pic.twitter.com/qYoGdRkKyG — TieTuesday @FADC (@TieTuesdayLP) November 19, 2019

The more I hear about Stadia, the less I want it. Hopefully by the time it actually comes to Australia, Stadia won't just have a library but a reason for using the service that makes sense for people who play games in 2019, not 2029.