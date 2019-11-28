Lenovo's Best Black Friday 2019 Deals

By now, it would be a miracle if you've managed to avoid the hundreds of posts flooding your newsfeed about Black Friday sales. Well, here's another humble Black Friday post rounding up all the best Lenovo deals and flinging them straight into your browser.
While even more sales are on the way for Lenovo (SOS), you can grab a few of them now using the SNEAKPEEK code.
Dig in...
Lenovo Black Friday sales
- IdeaPad L340 15" Grey (8th Gen Intel Core i3, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB, 256GB): $683.15
- IdeaPad L340 Gaming (9th Gen Intel i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, 8GB, 512GB): $1,439.20
- Legion Y740 (9th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB, 1TB): $2,370.74
- Lenovo V530s SFF (9th Gen Intel Core i3, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB, 256GB): $597.87
- ThinkPad E590 (8th Gen Intel i7, 8GB, 512GB): $984.50
- ThinkPad P43s (8th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA Quadro P520, 8GB, 512GB): $1,949.35
- ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 (9th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB, 256GB): $2,350.54
- Yoga 730 15" Grey with Pen (8th Gen Intel Core i5, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB, 512GB): $1,519.24
