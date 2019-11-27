Look At This Beautiful Game Of Pathfinder

A group of Australian friends just wound up an epic game of tabletop RPG Pathfinder, and I mean, I already said this in the headline, but just look at the thing.
Overseen by DM Paul Houlihan, who also did all the painting (the terrain is a mix of stuff, most of it from Dwarven Forge), the party (Persimmon’s Hate) can be seen here wrapping up a 15-hour session to conclude the second of six books in the Skull & Shackles campaign.
All photos below are by Mark Harrison. And if you’re reading this and thinking hey, my party has an equally amazing setup, let me know! I am very into this kind of shit.
holey moley, that is beautiful, but must also be incredible expensive for that small area, and also completely impractical at the table. With how little some people would be able to see due to terrain blocking line of sight, you might as well be playing theatre of the mind.
This right here. Visuals are really nice and all, but some people definitely over do it and it can actually make playing the game a chore when it really shouldn't be.
For me personally this is definitely overdoing it. It looks great for sure, but there was clearly far more thought put towards being able to show it off in pictures than anything else.
IF it was played in that state at least one person at that table was definitely having issues being able to see, having to stand constantly, etc.
And having those sorts of issues during a supposedly 15 hour session? Fuck that noise.