Microsoft's Best Black Friday Gaming And Hardware Deals [Updated]

Microsoft's Black Friday deals are already available online, and there's some definite winners among the bunch — including three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 and great deals on Xbox One consoles. Check out what's on offer.
These deals include free in store pickup, or next day delivery online via the Microsoft Store.
Xbox Consoles
Microsoft has some absolutely ripper deals on Xbox consoles now live. Check them out below!
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Forza Horizon 3 Bundle: $249
- Xbox One X + Game (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, Fifa 20, NBA 2K20 or Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions) + Controller Bundle: $479
- Xbox One S + Game (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, NBA 2K20, Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions or Fortnite) or Two Controller Bundle: $299
Gaming Laptops
Kicking off the list are some great deals on gaming laptops, including products from Razer, Asus and Dell.
- Asus ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop: $2,599
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $3,399
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop: $3,499
- ASUS TUF 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $1,399
- Dell G5 5590 15" Gaming Laptop: $2,299
- Razer Blade Stealth 13: $2,299
Games
You can already grab some great games on sale.
- The Sims 4: $12.48
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition: $34.97
- Gears 5: $49.97
- GTA V: Premium Online $19.18
- FIFA 20: $49.97
- NBA 2K20: $49.97
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep: $32.97
- Rocket League: $13.47
- Destiny 2: Forsaken: $23.97
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY: $23.98
- Borderlands 3: $59.97
- Forza Motorsport 7: $24.97
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition: $32.98
- Battlefield V: $34.97
- A Way Out: $13.18
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: $32.98
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition: $5.99
- Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy: $34.97
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2: $18.74
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition: $34.55
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: $39.98
- Hitman 2: $29.98
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr: $24.73
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition: $5.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: $5.99
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition: $49.97
- Tekken 7: $20.98
Accessories
There's also a handful of deals on Razer gaming headsets.
- Razer Kraken Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset: $104.96
- Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset: $118.96
- Razer Nari Ultimate Headset: $244.96
- Razer Thresher Gears of War 5 Edition for Xbox One: $202.46
While we wait for more deals to go live, check out our Black Friday deals round-up here:
The Best Black Friday Gaming And Tech Deals
Need some Christmas presents? Need some Christmas presents a month early to cheer yourself up? Black Friday time it is, then.
As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
I don't think most of those games are cross play enabled btw.... should probably edit that out as it's a potential selling point.